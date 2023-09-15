Judge denies Geoffrey Paschel’s appeal and upholds 18-year prison sentence

Geoffrey Paschel just suffered a major loss in court after he went before a judge to hear his fate.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star was hoping for a win when he appealed his 18-year prison sentence, but the judge did not rule in his favor.

This means the Knoxville, Tennesse native will continue to serve out his sentence without the possibility of parole.

Geoffrey was convicted in February 2022 and found guilty of serious charges, which include domestic assault, aggravated kidnapping, and interference with emergency calls.

However, after his conviction, Geoffrey filed a motion for retrial, but that was denied in June of 2022.

Due to his prior criminal history, Geoffrey’s 18-year sentence means he was not being eligible for parole.

However, he recently tried to appeal the ruling–claiming in part that the 18-year-prison stint with no chance of parole was too harsh.

Geoffrey Paschel’s appeal denied as he continues 18-year prison stint

The judge did not agree with Geoffrey’s claims when he appeared before the Tennesse Court of Appeals, and he was denied.

Starcasm shared the conclusion from the 90 Day Fiance alum’s day in court.

“We hold that the evidence presented at trial was sufficient to sustain the Defendant’s convictions…” the statement read. “We also hold that the trial court acted within its discretion in denying both of the Defendant’s motions for mistrial.”

The statement also noted that “the trial court acted within its discretion in sentencing the Defendant to eighteen years on his aggravated kidnapping conviction. Accordingly, we respectfully affirm the judgments of the trial court.”

90 Day Fiance star Geoffrey Paschel celebrated his birthday in prison

Meanwhile, Geoffrey celebrated his birthday in prison a few days ago, and his girlfriend Varya Malina dedicated a social media post on his behalf.

She posted a few throwback photos of the now-incarcerated TLC alum and wrote, “Happy birthday my ❤️. Last year, Geoffrey and I celebrated this special day somewhere between Vegas and San Diego… (these pictures were taken on Sept 10).”

“Can’t wait to be reunited and make up for all the holidays and birthdays we’ve spent apart,” she continued. “Sending all my love and warm wishes on your special day! 🎉”

Meanwhile, the Russian native who now resides in the U.S. will have to wait quite a while before she’s reunited with Geoffrey — 17 more years, to be exact.

Let’s see if their relationship can withstand the almost two-decades-long prison sentence that Geoffrey will have to serve.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.