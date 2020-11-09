Joy-Anna Duggar shows off her kids and Counting On fans love it

Joy-Anna Duggar has fans gushing over her precious little ones.

She shared a photo on Instagram of herself holding little Evelyn Mae with Gideon trying to kiss his baby sister. It gave Duggar fans all of the feels.

The sibling bond is strong within this group and Joy-Anna is excited to share it with all of her followers.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Duggar fans can’t get over how adorable Joy-Anna Duggar’s kids are

On the post shared by Joy-Anna Duggar, she captioned the photo with several emojis and signed it, “With love, from Gideon.”

In the comment section, fans began to gush about how adorable her kids are. From family to friends and complete strangers, it seems these two photos gave everyone warm and fuzzy feelings.

Some of the comments said, “Those babies have their dads whole face! 😍😍” and “You have a beautiful family Joy❤️.” Aside from those, there were plenty of how sweet and how precious comments to go around. Even Joy-Anna Duggar’s aunt, Deanna Duggar, dropped by to show her niece and her family some love.

What has Joy-Anna Duggar been up to?

It has only been a few months since Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth welcomed their little girl, Evelyn Mae, into the world. She is their rainbow baby after a very heartbreaking loss.

The couple was due with a little baby girl in November 2019, but unfortunately at the 20-week ultrasound, the baby no longer had a heartbeat. It was devastating for the couple and they relived some of it as it played out on Counting On.

Now, Joy-Anna and Austin are working at building their life together. They did film last season of Counting On, but there are conflicting reports about whether they will continue with the family moving forward. Neither has commented on their status, but both Jessa Duggar and Derick Dillard revealed very different answers about their future on the show.

Joy-Anna and her kids have been spending a lot of time outside lately. She has shared a lot of photos since Evelyn’s birth, revealing they are enjoying time together. The latest photos were part of that as well.

Adjusting to being a family of four hasn’t been easy, and Joy-Anna Duggar has shared some of those mishaps and tough moments as well. As she is busy tending to Evelyn, sometimes Gideon can be a little busy.

Life with little ones is always an adventure.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.