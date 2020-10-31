Joy-Anna Duggar gushes over ‘Hallmark movies and bathrobe’ love with Austin Forsyth

Joy-Anna Duggar celebrated her 23rd birthday on a getaway with Austin Forsyth. The two were able to relax and spend some time doing the things she loves.

She shared some photos from their little escape, with Evelyn Mae along for the ride. Joy-Anna joked about the Hallmark movies and the robes they wore saying, in part, “Annnddd he must really love me because he wore a bathrobe and watched hallmark movies with me!”

Combating divorce rumors

These photos could be an effort to prove to critics she and Austin Forsyth are doing just fine. Joy-Anna Duggar has been hounded about her marriage since she mentioned her husband being gone while Carlin Bates came to stay for a few days.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Austin went with Jason Duggar and a few others on a hunt, which was chronicled on Instagram. This allowed Joy-Anna and her BFF to hang out and spend time together while also introducing their children.

A birthday getaway surprise is just what Joy-Anna Duggar needed. She gushed about how thoughtful Austin is, including bragging on him for wearing a bathrobe alongside her and watching Hallmark movies.

If that isn’t true love, then what is?

What’s next for Joy-Anna Duggar?

Celebrating her 23rd birthday is just the beginning for Joy-Anna Duggar. She has a lot to look forward to this year including the milestones her baby girl, Evelyn Mae, will hit.

While it is unclear where Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth stand with Counting On due to conflicting reports that they have decided to not film and other reports that they are still very much a part of the show.

TLC has not yet announced a renewal, but with two more grandchildren expected in the coming months, and a possible wedding on the way. Joy-Anna has taken to sharing her own videos on YouTube, which included announcing her pregnancy and sharing her birth story.

Despite rumors, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are doing well together. The photos of her recent getaway for her birthday prove the two still are all about each other. Austin surprised her with the gesture, and she had to gush over how sweet he was for it.

If Hallmark movies and bathrobes are what happily married looks like, Joy-Anna and Austin are doing everything right!

Counting On is currently on hiatus.