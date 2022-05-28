Joy-Anna Duggar celebrates anniversary with Austin Forsyth

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth celebrated five years of marriage. Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar has been absent from social media a lot this year.

She and Austin Forsyth took a social media break ahead of the new year but returned following that, albeit in a lesser capacity. The couple talked about spending more time together and focusing on doing things together as a unit.

It had been since February since Joy-Anna shared anything, but she broke that streak with a video highlighting her relationship with Austin.

Joy-Anna Duggar celebrates five years of marriage

It’s been five years since Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth pledged their lives together.

Their love story was different from her siblings and their spouses, with a story about how their love grew. Austin had known the Duggar family for years, hanging out with some of Joy-Anna’s siblings.

In her tribute post, Joy-Anna wrote, “Happy Anniversary, Austin! 7 years dating, 5 years married! Best years of my life. I love you!❤️ @austin4site.”

The video was shared with some of the highlights of their time together. Joy-Anna and Austin have lived a lot of life in their five years of marriage, some exciting moments and some devastating ones.

Their entire relationship was captured on Counting On. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s wedding and honeymoon were also filmed for the show, including the birth of their first son, Gideon.

It also chronicled their second pregnancy with daughter Annabell Elise. Joy-Anna and Austin learned they lost their daughter at a 20-week anatomy scan when she no longer had a heartbeat. This was heartbreaking for the couple, but they chose to power through and share their story with followers.

What’s next for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth?

What the future holds for the couple remains unclear. They have been stepping away from the spotlight in recent months while focusing on their family unit.

Joy-Anna Duggar was photographed walking into the courthouse ahead of Josh Duggar’s sentencing earlier this week. Austin was not there with her, but she walked in with her brother, Jason Duggar.

The couple hasn’t commented on Josh’s sentence, but a few family members, including Jason, spoke out about it. When Josh was convicted in December, Austin and Joy-Anna spoke out, but it was days later. It won’t be surprising if they release something next week after they’ve had time to digest the reality and magnitude of the situation.

Joy-Anna and Austin have gone through a lot in five years of marriage, and they have plenty more years to come.