Jovi Dufren’s response to Angela Deem’s Tell All nudity is epic — 90 Day Fiance viewers react

Viewers thought Jovi’s reaction to Angela’s flashing was inappropriate. Pic credit: TLC

It’s no secret that 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Jovi Dufren loves live nude entertainment. So when Angela Deem flashed the camera and her fellow castmates during Part 1 of the Tell All, viewers jumped all over Jovi’s reaction to the shocking scene.

Jovi’s face was a mix of shock and excitement as he sat next to his wife Yara, and 90 Day Fiance fans thought he was a little too eager given the circumstances.

Jovi got in trouble this season and last season over incidents with strippers that annoyed and infuriated Yara, so viewers thought he might hold back a bit when witnessing live nudity again.

90 Day Fiance viewers commented on Jovi Dufren’s reaction to Angela Deem’s flashing

A well-known 90 Day Fiance fan page, @90dayharvestusfd, created a still of Angela showing off her boobs above Jovi and Yara’s faces as it was all going down.

They added a banner to the comparison picture that read, “When your wife forbade you from going to the strip clubs, but the strip club came to you.”

Fans in the comments agreed with the sentiment that Jovi was all too thrilled to be seeing nudity, no matter who it was from, in front of his wife.

One person commented on the look on Jovi’s face as the scene unfolded. They remarked, “I’m loving Jovi’s smile (laughing/crying emoji).”

Another wrote, “Yeah Jovi was a little too excited.”

Fans commented on Jovi’s reaction to Angela’s Tell All nudity. Pic credit: @90dayharvestusd/Instagram

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya will be in the hot seat during Part 2 of the Happily Ever After Tell All

Yara and Jovi had a lot of marital and new parent strife this season and viewers saw most of it play out. Yara thought Jovi’s mindset of trying to find balance between fun and responsibility was selfish and he thought it was necessary for his happiness.

Jovi claims he has come to terms with cleaning his act up and being a present father and husband because he doesn’t want to risk losing his family.

On Part 2 of the Tell All, Yara will reveal some surprising news of a possible pregnancy. She said that she hasn’t had a cycle in a long time and viewers are eager to know if they will confirm a second pregnancy.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All airs on Sunday 8/22 at 8/7c on TLC.