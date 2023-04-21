Jovi Dufren tells Yara Zaya not to be ‘scared’ to show off her body in public

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya was surprised to hear that her husband, Jovi Dufren, wants her to wear revealing attire more often in public.

Yara and Jovi recently enjoyed a date night in Atlanta, Georgia.

During their excursion, Yara filmed herself and Jovi as they walked outside. In the video, Yara was dressed to the nines in a pink minidress with a light gray blazer and pale blue platform heels.

Yara’s dress featured a plunging neckline with an oversized rose detail at the chest, revealing quite a bit of Yara’s skin and feminine curves.

“So I’m walking with my husband Jovi, and he’s telling me that I need to always dress like this, okay?” Yara told her followers as she panned her camera to show off her attire.

Jovi interrupted, clarifying, “I didn’t say ‘always dress like this.’ I said you shouldn’t be such a … I said you shouldn’t be such a closed person all the time or be scared to show your body.”

90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren encourages Yara Zaya to be ‘more open’ about dressing in revealing attire

Yara corrected Jovi, telling him that she was not scared to show her body, noting that her dress was “not so much” her style.

“I feel like this is a little bit maybe bolder when you have a little bit too big boobs. It can look a little bit bold,” Yara added.

“How do you think everyone else in the U.S. dresses today?” Jovi interjected.

Yara noted that she likes the dress, just not for everyday wear. “And Jovi say, ‘You should be more open,'” she added.

Over on her Instagram feed, Yara shared several photos of her and Jovi’s night out, where her 681,000 followers got a better look at her skin-baring attire in the carousel of photos.

The Ukrainian-born beauty posed on the streets of Atlanta at night, looking like a model in the stunning shots. The first slide saw Yara gazing into the distance as she slung her newly-purchased pink handbag over one shoulder.

In the second slide, Yara struck a fashionable pose on a cement planter, showing off the curve-hugging fit of her minidress. Jovi joined his wife in the third shot, both of them smiling with drinks in their hands and their arms around each other.

Yara geotagged the post in Atlanta and captioned the carousel of photos, “Date night @jovid11.”

Yara’s diet and exercise routine

Most of Yara’s fans and followers would agree that Yara looks fantastic, no matter what she’s wearing, whether it’s workout attire for the gym or the latest fashion-forward ensemble.

Yara adheres to a healthy diet and exercise regimen in order to maintain her jaw-dropping physique. In addition to lots of time on the stair-climber, Yara incorporates yoga into her routine.

As far as her diet is concerned, Yara is a fan of big breakfasts to start her day off right. Yara loads her plate full of plenty of green foods and tries to avoid eating too close to bedtime, sometimes skipping dinner altogether. Despite being regimented with her health, Yara also enjoys the occasional splurge, such as a drink with Jovi or her favorite sweet treat, chocolate.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.