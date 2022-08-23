Jovi Dufren talks about the craziest part of his South Africa trip

Jovi Dufren told 90 Day Fiance fans about a scary experience that happened to him in South Africa. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Jovi Dufren’s love of travel has been a point he’s driven home many times within the franchise and through his social media.

Being in underwater robotics, Jovi has to travel very often for work and go all over the world. When he is not working and enjoying his weeks off, he also takes that opportunity to travel.

This time, Jovi shared a crazy story of something that happened to him when he was just in Cape Town, South Africa involving a scary nightclub scene.

90 Day Fiance fans know that Jovi loves to indulge and have a good time, so this incident that occurred happened when he was at an after-hours spot.

Jovi was originally on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance where his now-wife, Ukrainian native Yara Zaya, came to the US. The couple became unexpectedly pregnant right away and had to endure a COVID-19-era pregnancy with Jovi being away at work and unable to return to the US for most of it.

Jovi and Yara’s 90 Day Fiance journey continued on Season 6 of Happily Ever After? and they have also been on 90 Day Diaries and Pillow Talk and Yara was on 90 Day Bares All.

Jovi Dufren detailed a scary experience in South Africa

Jovi used his Instagram platform to share a video where he talked about his recent South Africa trip where he was involved in a scary experience.

He first talked about how great South Africa was and that he visited two major cities, went on Safari, and that the people were great, but transitioned to talking about the incident.

Jovi said he and his friends weren’t done partying so they went to an underground after-hours club after 2 am and got drinks. He said almost immediately after getting drinks that he and his friends started coughing so bad that they had to run for the exits. He detailed that they were close to the exits but that hundreds of people started experiencing the same coughing ailment and headed to the packed exits.

He explained, “Everybody’s choking,” saying, “it wasn’t teargas because it wasn’t burning your eyes.”

He went on to give a safety message and asked a question, remarking, “Be safe when you go out and I was wondering if anyone knows what this thing might be?” referring to whatever was making everybody cough.

Jovi finished his story by saying, “Im not saying anything bad about South Africa, worse things happen in New Orleans I can promise you.”

In his caption, Jovi wrote, “Sharing the crazy part of my South Africa trip. Probably my own fault for going somewhere I shouldn’t have. My lungs burned for a few days after when eating and drinking, but I am back home now and feeling much better after. And don’t worry guys, I’ll still be planning to go back.”

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya will be on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Jovi and Yara were revealed to be upcoming cast members on Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.