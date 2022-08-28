Jovi Dufren reveals what he’s most excited for viewers to see on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Jovi Dufren is ready for fans to see how strong his family is in the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Pic credit: TLC

Jovi Dufren is excited to continue his journey with the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Jovi and his wife Yara will return for the Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and continue sharing their lives as a married couple.

Since first joining the 90 Day family, Jovi and Yara have endured disapproval from their families, arguments on where to live, and struggles with Jovi’s job keeping him away for extended periods of time.

The couple was unsure their relationship could work but decided to keep trying and agreed to get married.

Now, they are parents to their daughter, Mylah, and are working to keep their marriage and family together.

Just ahead of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premiere, Jovi is giving fans insight on what they can expect to see from him and Yara and the one thing he’s most excited about.

Jovi Dufren talks about the new season of Happily Ever After?

Jovi appears to be excited for fans to see his family on TV once again. As viewers prepare for the season premiere of Happily Ever After? Jovi decided to answer questions from fans about the show.

One of his followers on social media asked, “What are you excited about sharing this season?”

In response, Jovi said, “How we adapted to unexpected times and circumstances. Tune in to see more.”

Jovi and Yara have been transparent about their relationship since joining the show and honest about their struggles. They’ve acknowledged they do not have a perfect relationship and even stated if it weren’t for their daughter, they likely would not be together.

Between the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Yara’s home country of Ukraine, the strain of being new parents, and enduring Jovi’s stressful job, the two have overcome multiple obstacles in recent years.

It appears that Jovi and Yara are ready to show the world how they’ve managed to remain resilient during hard times.

Fans are not happy with the cast of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

In addition to Jovi and Yara, Season 7 will feature the return of Angela Deem, Big Ed Brown, Jenny Slatten, Kim Menzies, Elizabeth Potthast, and Bilal Hazziez, along with their partners.

Since the cast of the new season was announced, fans have had a lot to say about the choices. Many of these cast members have been seen as unfavorable and disliked by many viewers. However, the producers of the show seem to feel there is more to share with each of their stories.

The successful spinoff will focus on each couple’s journey now that they are committed to one another. The couples will share their struggles and victories alike as they enter the next chapter of their relationship.

Season 7 of Happily Every After? premieres Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.