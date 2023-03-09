Jovi Dufren on blast for not honoring his mom Gwen on International Women’s Day

90 Day Fiance viewers aren’t happy with Jovi Dufren for excluding his mom, Gwen Eymard, on International Women’s Day.

March 8 marks the globally-celebrated day on which women are honored for their achievements.

Jovi paid tribute to two important ladies in his life on Instagram — his wife, Yara Zaya, and their 2-year-old daughter, Mylah.

In the post, Jovi shared two photos. The first depicted Yara and Mylan enjoying the beach during one of their recent vacations.

In the second slide, Mylah posed for an elevator photo, holding a bouquet of roses gifted to her by Jovi and Yara.

“Happy International Women’s Day to all the beautiful women out there, especially these 2,” Jovi captioned the carousel post.

“Going to make sure yall have the best day and week 😁!!,” he continued, tagging Yara and Mylah and adding several related hashtags.

However, some of Jovi’s 394,000 IG followers noticed that he omitted another special woman in his life: his mom, Gwen.

90 Day Fiance viewers slam Jovi Dufren for leaving his mom out of his International Women’s Day post

Many of them took to the comments section, questioning why Gwen was missing from Jovi’s post.

One asked, “Where’s a picture of your beautiful mom? You know that lovely lady that gave you life? 🙌”

When another asked where Gwen was, one follower replied, “I was wondering why he didn’t mention her.”

Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

More comments questioning Gwen’s absence accumulated, with more followers calling out Jovi.

“What about your mom?” asked one Instagram user.

Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

“Suppose to put your mom 1st please complete your post,” read another comment, while another asked where Mrs. Gwen was.

Will Jovi and Yara leave Gwen behind in Louisiana and move to Florida?

It’s easy to see why Jovi’s critics would put him on blast for leaving Gwen out of his post. Not only is Gwen his mom, but she’s also been Jovi and Yara’s only help with Mylah when they’ve needed a babysitter.

During the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All, it was revealed that Gwen and her husband, Monty Eymard, who is Jovi’s dad, even went as far as to purchase property to build a home near Jovi and Yara. By being closer to her son, Gwen had planned to be able to help more with her granddaughter, Mylah.

However, Jovi and Yara admitted they are looking to relocate from Covington, Louisiana, to Florida. The jet-setting couple recently paid a visit to The Sunshine State to scope out potential properties but haven’t shared any definitive plan yet.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.