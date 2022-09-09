Jovi Dufren hopes daughter Mylah never watches 90 Day Fiance, shares cringeworthy moment he regrets

Jovi says he hopes his daughter Mylah never watches his episodes of 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

Jovi Dufren opened up about the reason he hopes his daughter Mylah never watches 90 Day Fiance and shared a cringeworthy moment from his time on TV.

Jovi and his Ukrainian-born wife Yara Zaya met during Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance. They quickly became a fan-favorite couple and have appeared on several of the flagship series’ spinoffs, including 90 Day Diaries, 90 Day Bares All, and Happily Ever After?

The couple, who wed on Valentine’s Day 2020, share a 2-year-old daughter, Mylah, who is the light of their lives. Mylah usually joins her parents on their many excursions and the sweet toddler is a regular in their social media posts.

The 32-year-old New Orleans native recently answered some fan questions during an Instagram Q&A, including one about Mylah. First, though, he tackled another tough question from a fan.

One of Jovi’s IG followers wanted to know, “do u have a cringeworthy moment that was portrayed on tv u wish u could take back?”

To answer the question, Jovi included a screenshot of an Us Weekly article covering the time he took a lie detector test on live TV during an episode of 90 Day Bares All.

Jovi Dufren shares the one cringeworthy moment from 90 Day Fiance he’d take back if he could

He answered, “Nahhh, I own up to all of them,” before noting that if there was one cringeworthy moment, it would have been taking the polygraph test. “But this would be the one if any,” he said.

During the lie detector test, as seen in the video below, Jovi got busted on the very first question. When the polygraph examiner asked whether he had ever had sex with a stripper, he answered, “no.” However, according to the polygraph machine, Jovi was lying. “Strippers are normal people too,” he noted.”

Another one of Jovi’s fans was curious about his feelings towards Mylah watching his episodes of 90 Day Fiance when she gets older.

Jovi hopes daughter Mylah never watches his 90 Day Fiance episodes

Along with a photo of Mylah eating some peaches, Jovi revealed, “Hahhaha hoping she doesn’t. i know i’ve said/done a lot of things that i would prefer her not to see. But i’m sure she will.”

Jovi came under fire earlier this year when he admitted that if it weren’t for their daughter Mylah, he and Yara would have likely ended up divorced.

The topic came up again over the summer on more than one occasion, but Jovi doubled down on his take, sticking to his original statement when answering whether he and Yara would have stayed together had she not gotten pregnant.

“Honestly, I’ve thought about that a lot. I think more likely that we wouldn’t have stayed together,” Jovi claimed. “The beginning of our marriage was very hard but Mylah pulled us together.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.