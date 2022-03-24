Jovi Dufren dreams of returning to Bali, shares pic of himself in swim trunks and Yara Zaya in a polka dot bikini

Jovi Dufren pined to return to Bali as he posted a throwback photo of him and Yara in a bikini at a beach club. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like Jovi Dufren was feeling reminiscent of a past vacation with his 90 Day Fiance wife, Yara Zaya, because he posted a throwback photo of them in Bali.

Jovi sported swim trunks in the photo as Yara wore a polka dot bikini.

The alumni couple used to travel a lot together when they were just boyfriend and girlfriend, before married life with a baby.

On Instagram, Jovi often shares nostalgic posts about traveling that include the places he’s been with Yara.

Jovi Dufren posted a swimwear photo of him and Yara Zaya as he dreamed of another Bali vacation

Jovi shared a picture of him and Yara from a time that they were in Bali together before 90 Day Fiance.

He was wearing pink swim trunks with a big smile on his face as Yara posed in a black and white polka dot bikini with her hand on his thigh.

The photo was geotagged at a beach club in Bali.

In his caption Jovi dreamed, “I need Bali back in my life, I wonder how it’s going to be going with a child now [crying face emojis]. Won’t be beach clubs every day, maybe @gwenmaynard can come be our nanny [crying laughing emojis].”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Jovi and Yara have been traveling with baby Mylah domestically quite a bit so an international vacation might be their next step since Jovi appears to be pining for one.

Jovi’s mom Gwen has always said on 90 Day Fiance that she is happy to spend as much time with Mylah as possible, so Jovi may be in luck with a babysitter.

Jovi Dufren said Yara Zaya was more fun before they were married on 90 Day Fiance

During Season 6 of Happily Ever After?, Jovi was struggling with letting go of his old lifestyle with Yara and settling into responsibility and parenthood.

When he brought Yara on vacation to Miami, they famously went to a strip club which ended in Yara slapping Jovi.

Before that incident on the trip, Jovi kept remarking that Yara used to be so much fun and loved to party and get drunk. On the Miami trip, he wanted Yara to loosen up so he could see a bit of the old Yara.

However, he was reminded by her, even before the strip club slapping, that their lives are totally different now and that she wanted him to grow up.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.