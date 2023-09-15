Jovi Dufren defends Angela Deem after critic questions her appearance on 90 Day: The Last Resort

Angela Deem has been at the center of some harsh criticism from 90 Day Fiance fans, but she’s a-okay in Jovi Dufren’s book.

For several seasons now, 90 Day Fiance viewers have been calling for Angela to be fired from the franchise.

Angela’s treatment of her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, in particular, has rubbed her critics the wrong way, and the way she treats her castmates and her friends has become a topic of contention as well.

This season, for example, we watched Angela get in Liz Woods’ face after a dip in the hot tub took a left turn.

Then, Angela got boozy with her fellow hard-partying castmate, Jovi Dufren, and stayed up all night drinking, much to his wife Yara Zaya’s chagrin.

Although Angela came under fire for her behavior, Jovi is looking back on their time with positive memories.

Taking to Instagram this week, Jovi uploaded a photo of himself and Angela during their infamous night of drinking while filming at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in Key West, Florida.

Jovi was clad in a blue robe, holding a flute of champagne, and Angela donned a silky red robe as she cozied up to Jovi for the smiley snap.

In the caption, Jovi wrote, “Some days are just blurry 😂😂😂. Found this gem from the night @deemangela got me in trouble 🤣. #tlc #90dayfiance #thelastresort.”

Jovi’s post received plenty of feedback, with 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers heading to the comments, many of them calling him and Angela out for partying while Yara tried to sleep.

One comment, in particular, caught Jovi’s attention, and he responded in defense of Angela.

Jovi responds to a critic who calls Angela a ‘vile bully’

“If she had one ounce of class or cooth, she MIGHT be fun, but she vile, potty mouth, a bully,” wrote one of Angela’s critics in the comments section, adding, “WHY are we still paying her???”

Jovi’s response to the criticism was concise. He wrote, “She is fun.”

Angela’s controversial behavior has sparked rumors she was fired from the 90 Day Fiance franchise

Despite 90 Day Fiance viewers demanding that Angela be fired due to her antics, she claimed that rumors she’s been canned are untrue.

An Instagram post reported that Angela was booted from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, but she showed up in the comments a few days later, refuting the claims.

“Well sorry I’m not fired# FAKENEWS,” she wrote.

Angela is the only cast member on 90 Day: The Last Resort whose significant other is not present. That’s because her husband, Michael, is still living in Nigeria as he awaits a K-1 visa approval.

Michael has appeared digitally rather than in person as Angela carries him around on her trusty tablet. Michael and Angela are working with a team of professionals to figure out whether they want to continue their long-distance marriage or call it quits after three years of marriage.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.