Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya celebrate third anniversary with Valentine’s Day tribute

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite couple Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren had plenty to celebrate this Valentine’s Day!

When 90 Day Fiance viewers first met Jovi and Yara during Season 8 of the flagship series, Yara had just moved to the U.S. from Ukraine on a K-1 visa.

Despite some ups and downs early in their relationship, the duo went through with a Las Vegas-style wedding in 2020, complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator as their officiant in a wedding chapel.

Fast-forward three years, and the couple is celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Although countless couples worldwide celebrated the most romantic day of the year on Tuesday, it had even more special meaning for Jovi and Yara because it also happens to be the day they chose to get married.

Jovi and Yara each took to their respective Instagrams to shower each other with love on Valentine’s Day.

90 Day Fiance couple Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren commemorate their third wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day

Jovi proclaimed his love for Yara in a video montage on his IG set to the song Run This Town by Jay-Z featuring Rihanna and Kanye West.

The video compilation featured some of Jovi’s favorite moments shared with himself, Yara, and their 2-year-old daughter, Mylah.

Jovi captioned the IG Reel, “Not only is today Valentine’s Day, But also our THIRD Anniversary!! Everyone said we wouldn’t make it past a year! I love you!! Keep doing everything you do, I couldn’t imagine being on this journey without you!!! Happy Valentines Day and Happy Anniversary @yarazaya.”

Jovi didn’t stop there — he also shared a lovely photo of his bride in his Instagram Stories. In the selfie, Yara looked gorgeous and glamorous, posing in a low-cut black top.

“Happy 3 Years @yarazaya,” Jovi wrote at the top of the image, adding at the bottom, “This is just the beginning.”

Yara chose to commemorate her and Jovi’s special day with a carousel post on Instagram.

In the first shot, Yara playfully posed as she sat on Jovi’s shoulders as he made peace signs with both hands for the beachfront capture. The photogenic couple posed for a sweet selfie in the second slide.

Yara captioned her post, “Happy Valentine’s Day everyone❤️ And happy 3 years anniversary to us @jovid11 love you so much ❤️”

Jovi and Yara have withstood trials and tribulations in their relationship

It’s a special time of year for the lovebirds. A few days ago, Jovi also shared a post honoring five years since they first met with another video montage.

In the five years they’ve been together, Jovi and Yara have traveled the world, made a life for themselves in the U.S., gotten married, and welcomed a child.

But it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the couple. Jovi’s hard-partying ways early in their relationship were a point of contention among them, as was Yara’s desire to move back to Europe. The duo also faced plenty of skepticism from 90 Day Fiance viewers about the longevity of their relationship.

However, despite it all, Jovi and Yara have proven that they’re the real deal.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.