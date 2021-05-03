Josh Duggar reportedly blames ‘shady ex-con’ for federal charges

Josh Duggar reportedly is blaming a “shady ex-con” for his legal woes. Pic credit: TLC

Josh Duggar’s arrest and charges have been making headlines since the news broke last week.

Anna Duggar is sticking by her husband’s side, even going with him to turn himself in. There have been plenty of questions about why she is remaining by Josh’s side, but as of now, she has not officially spoken out.

The former reality TV star pled not guilty on two charges relating to child pornography charges. One was for possessing the material and the other for receiving it, both reportedly depicting minors 12 and under.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

What story is Josh Duggar telling friends and family?

Katie Joy from Without a Crystal Ball laid out some information she received from an inside source. She was reportedly told why Anna Duggar is sticking beside Josh and believing that he did not do what he is accused of doing.

According to Katie Joy, Josh is allegedly telling people that a “shady ex-con” who worked at the car lot did this on his computer. As of now, there is no name to go with the accusations. She emphasized a lot when discussing the excuse he is reportedly telling his friends and family.

Anna Duggar reportedly believes it was a setup, as do his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Where do the Duggar siblings stand?

Some of the family members have released statements about Josh Duggar. Jim Bob and Michelle put out one on their blog, Jessa Duggar used her Instagram story, Jinger shared something on all of her social media platforms, and a few spoke to outlets.

It is unclear where many of them stand as they remain silent. In the video about Josh and his crimes, Katie Joy specifically touched on Jill Duggar. She told her viewers not to expect much from the former reality TV star as she works hard on boundaries with her family.

Aside from the statements, it isn’t likely the majority of the siblings will speak out. Many of them are still minors and live under the big house roof. Jim Bob Duggar allegedly warned the family about the arrest ahead of time and asked them not to speak publicly.

The next significant portion of this case will happen on May 5, 2021, when Josh Duggar will have a bond hearing to learn whether he will be able to be out of custody while awaiting trial. If he is granted a bond, Josh would have to be in a home without minors, and he cannot have contact with anyone underage, including his children.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.