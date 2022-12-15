Jordyn Woods accused of shading Kylie Jenner’s plastic surgery

Is Jordyn Woods throwing some shade at Kylie Jenner about her lips? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Is the feud between Jordyn Woods and her ex-bestie Kylie Jenner really over, or is it still going?

The two models have been publicly silent about one another since their falling out, but some fans and critics think that Jordyn just threw some shade at Kylie regarding her lips.

Taking to TikTok, Jordyn shared a short nine-second clip of herself, first with her lips pulled in to make them appear tiny and slender and then with her lips out and natural, showing their fullness and shape.

Jordyn was quiet in the video, but the background music used the lyrics, “Lips like Angelina.”

She took to her caption to write, “😳😳😳 thank you mom & dad for these genetics 🫶🏽”

It didn’t take users long at all to point out that this looked like some serious shade toward Kylie and her lip fillers.

Jordyn Woods claims she is not throwing shade toward Kylie Jenner

Several fans referenced the Kardashian-Jenner family in the comments, with one top comment reading, “the Kardashians/Jenner could never.”

Others chimed in as well, with one user writing, “Def shots at Kylie,” and another writing, “Ooooo the shade low key.”

Jordyn responded to the comment referring to the shade, writing, “There’s no shade towards anyone, this is a trend I’ve seen a bunch of girls doing and I wanted to hop on🤍”

Pic credit: @jordynwoods/TikTok

Maybe she is just taking part in a fun TikTok trend, maybe she’s throwing shade at Kylie, or maybe it’s a little bit of both.

Kylie Jenner’s biggest insecurity is her lips

During a Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, Kylie revealed the reason why she’s so insecure about her lips and the reasoning behind her lip fillers and interest in makeup.

She told Andy Cohen that one of the first guys she ever kissed told her that she was “such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,” and from that point on, she felt like she was “unkissable.”

Although the comment obviously had a negative impact on Kylie’s self-image, it did help her find her passion for makeup as she began using lipliner to overline her lips and feel more confident. Her love of makeup eventually led to her developing Kylie Cosmetics.

She previously opened up about her lip fillers as well, noting in 2015 that her lips were “just an insecurity” and that the fillers were “what I wanted to do.”

Whether or not Jordyn was poking fun at one of Kylie’s biggest insecurities is only for her to know.

