Jordan Vandergriff reunites with costars from The Bachelorette Season 19

Jordan Vandergriff remains friends with his costars from The Bachelorette Season 19.

During Jordan’s brief time on the show, he appeared to be an initial frontrunner and even received co-lead Rachel Recchia’s first one-on-one date.

However, Jordan’s experience on The Bachelorette was quickly cut short when Rachel realized she didn’t feel a spark with Jordan during their dinner date and sent him home.

While Jordan didn’t have much time in the house, he still made a positive impression on viewers and his fellow men in the house.

Jordan recently shared a photo from his time with some of his costars for The Bachelorette Season 18 star Mario Vassall’s birthday.

The Bachelorette Season 19 stars also reacted to Jordan’s post, highlighting their bond.

Jordan Vandergriff enjoys night out with costars

Jordan Vandergriff took to Instagram to share a photo with his costars in Avli on The Park in Chicago, Illinois.

The photo from left to right featured Jordan, Spencer Swies, Mario Vassall, Nate Mitchell, and Colin Farrell.

Jordan captioned the post with an infinity sign.

Like Jordan being invited on Rachel’s first one-on-one of the season, Nate Mitchell went on Gabby Windey’s first one-on-one.

Mario Vassall also received Gabby’s first impression rose on opening night.

Despite the three men making an impression on The Bachelorette leads, they all were eventually sent home.

Nate was recently eliminated after Gabby expressed not being ready to be a mother to Nate’s little girl. Gabby and Nate had an emotional but amicable split, with some in Bachelor Nation hoping to see Nate return to the franchise as The Bachelor lead.

Bachelor Nation stars react to Jordan Vandergriff’s post

Nate Mitchell commented under the post, “Felt like yesterday.”

Jordan Helman, who also appeared on The Bachelorette Season 19, wrote, “this pic might break IG.”

Mario Vassall wrote “For me,” and Spencer Swies commented, “blest.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 star Quincey Williams wrote, “Miss you guys !”

Other comments included “the boys” and “Nothing but goats.”

Pic credit: @jordanvandergriff/Instagram

The Bachelorette often produces a lot of bromances every season.

Some of the most notable Bachelor Nation bromances include The Bachelorette Season 18 stars Nayte Olukoya and Rodney Mathews, and The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise besties Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall.

Bachelor in Paradise viewers will recall Aaron and James even left the summer spinoff together, rather than leaving with one of the Bachelor Nation ladies.

Time will tell which men from The Bachelorette Season 19 appear on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

