Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher talk about whether kids are in their future

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers talk kids. Pic credit: ABC

JoJo Fletcher got her heart broken on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor after he told her he loved her, but then chose Lauren Bushnell as his winner.

However, JoJo was then named The Bachelorette, and through that process, she was able to truly find the love of her life, Jordan Rodgers.

While the two have been engaged for quite a while, due specifically to the pandemic and all of the craziness surrounding it, they are finally planning for their wedding next month.

However, the two have also talked about having kids amidst their wedding planning and preparation, and their answers and explanations may just surprise you.

What did Jordan Rodgers say about having kids?

During an Us Weekly interview, Jordan stated, “It’s kind of been [a conversation that’s] coming up a little bit more recently … Everyone that will be my groomsman except for one had a child in the last calendar year.”

Previously, both Jordan and JoJo had said that they wanted to wait a couple of years to have kids after tying the knot; however, due to the wait they have had to endure due to COVID-19 when it came to getting married, that decision has sped up a bit.

He declared, “I think we’re at that time in our life where we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve got to have a kid tomorrow,’ but also … I don’t think we’ll wait a long time.”

JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers’ fiance, gave her input as well

JoJo added, “We’re not as scared of it. It’s a big deal. [But] I think it’s going to be one of those things where … we’re just going to wake up one morning and be like, ‘I think we’re ready. Let’s do it.’ … It could be in the next, like, one [or] two years.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

While the duo is currently talking about children in the near future, they have a huge event coming up soon. As they prepare for their big day and exchange wedding rings, the date of the wedding is creeping up quickly.

JoJo had posted several photos to her Instagram page not long ago from her Bachelorette party.

While a lot of relationships don’t end up making it after the shows The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Jordan, and JoJo are prime examples that the process can work if you want to find your partner for life.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.