Jordan Helman on the hunt for a ‘dog mom’ after being sent home on The Bachelorette

Jordan Helman is still hopeful of finding love after appearing on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: @jxrdnh/Instagram

Jordan Helman was one of several men eliminated on The Bachelorette Season 19.

Jordan was one of the men in Rachel Recchia’s group before his elimination.

However, Rachel wasn’t able to see the potential in their relationship and sent him home during the recent rose ceremony.

Now, Jordan is back on the search for love.

Jordan shared a photo with his dog after his final episode of The Bachelorette as he revealed he’s not only looking for a wife.

Jordan is also looking for a dog mom for his pup.

Jordan Helman desires a ‘dog mom’

Jordan Helman took to Instagram to share car selfies with his dog.

In the first photo, Jordan smiled with sunglasses and his hat backward as his dog, Luna, sat by his side with her tongue out. The second photo saw Luna making a humorous wide-eyed expression.

Jordan captioned the post, “On the lookout for our next dog mom.”

Jordan received supportive comments under his post and even had a few followers interested in being the dog mom he’s looking for.

One commenter felt Jordan’s elimination on The Bachelorette was premature, writing, “You def should have been on there longer.”

Another follower expressed, “Aww I volunteer and I love dogs.”

An encouraging follower wrote, “Go out there and find her,” with a fire emoji.

One interested follower commented, “Can someone from St. Louis submit an app? Asking for a friend.”

Other commenters noted dog Luna in the photos writing, “It’s Luna’s face in the second to me, “ and, “The look on Luna’s face in the second pic is priceless.”

Pic credit: @jxrdnh/Instagram

Who else went home in Week Four of The Bachelorette?

Three other men were eliminated in the latest episode, along with Jordan Helman.

Before the rose ceremony, Rachel confronted Hayden Markowitz after learning of his several problematic comments.

Hayden called Rachel and Gabby out of their name when saying he couldn’t trust them, and he also suggested the leading ladies weren’t as pretty as his ex-girlfriend.

Rachel sent Hayden home after condemning his hurtful actions.

Gabby Windey sent two men home during the rose ceremony – Kirk Bryant and Quincey Williams.

With Gabby, Rachel, and their remaining men embarking on a cruise, it remains to be seen what rough waters are ahead as the co-leading ladies continue to look for love.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.