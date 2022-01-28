Jordan Cashmyer cause of death revealed as family asks for help paying for funeral￼

Jordan Cashmyer dies at age 26. Pic credit: @jordancashmyer/Instagram

Jordan Cashmyer, past star and teen mom of 16 & Pregnant, has died at age 26.

Jordan’s family created a GoFundMe for her, in order to pay for funeral costs and arrangements, as well as to help out her six-month-old daughter, Lyla, whom Jordan left behind.

Jordan also has a seven-year-old daughter, Genevieve, whom he had with Derek Taylor when she appeared on 16 & Pregnant. However, Derek and Derek’s mother have custody of Genevieve since Jordan had been suffering from addiction and mental illness at the time.

How did Jordan Cashmyer die?

On the GoFundMe entry, Jordan’s family wrote: “Our daughter Jordan tragically lost her life on January 15, 2022, at the age of 26. Leaving behind a sweet little 6-month-old girl. Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it.”

It went on to say that Jordan “was always so full of life and full of personality. She had a way of always making those around her laugh and smile, and her smile was truly contagious. Our family is heartbroken, and we will forever miss Jordan.”

As the GoFundMe continued, it talked about the fact that now Lyla will grow up without her mother and her father. She has now lost both parents and is only six months old. Her father died four months ago from addiction as well.

The family has asked for people to donate to help them and most of all, to continue to help Lyla financially as she grows up. The GoFundMe link with information can be found here.

Closing words from Jordan’s family

They end their entry with the words: “Myself, my wife, our kids, and sweet little Lyla have been shown so much love and words of kindness in the past nine days since Jordan’s passing. Our hearts are grateful. We pray Jordan is finally at peace.”

Addiction is a tough disease, and it is always hard for a parent to lose a child, as well as for a child to lose his/her mother or father. As Jordan’s parents listed in the GoFundMe, viewers can only hope now that Jordan is at peace and no longer suffering from the realm of addiction.

Fans have been thinking about the Cashmyer family this past week and a half, and wish this family the best moving forward. Prayers and thoughts are with you, Cashmyer family.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.