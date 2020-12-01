Jon Walters channels Santa Claus — 90 Day Fiance star dyes beard to complete the Christmas transition

Jon Walters is giving 90 Day Fiance fans a new reason to smile this holiday season.

The Before the 90 Days star from the United Kingdom decided that he wanted to bring some extra joy and happiness this year.

Starting in December, he’s dressing up in the fuzzy, red suit and offering video calls with Santa Claus. Going the full nine yards, he dyed his own beard gray for added commitment to his new festive look.

He won’t be seeing his family for Christmas this year

Jon Walters and his 90 Day Fiance wife, Rachel continue to live on opposite ends of the world.

With her living life with their two kids in Albuquerque, and him in England, he confirmed the family won’t be spending Christmas together.

On Instagram, a fan asked, “Are you going to be able to go to America?”

Citing COVID-19 as the problem, he replies, “Nobody is able to go anywhere during a pandemic 😷.”

The last time we heard from the karaoke couple, they revealed Jon’s visa may be coming sooner than expected. At first, they were afraid it wasn’t going to happen at all because Rachel lost her job and the K1 visa requires financial responsibility.

However, she was able to secure a work from home job that allows her to take care of her two young kids without seeking childcare.

They thought the pandemic would delay processing, but instead the visa paperwork portion has gone by relatively quickly. The interview portion is where they may see delays in the process.

The couple continues to make the distance work through video calls and joint live streams.

He debuts his new look on Instagram

While he’s not seeing his own family for the holidays, he shows dedication is bringing joy to other families around the world.

On his Instagram, you can find the links to purchase a video message or call from “Santa.”

Although prices start pretty steep at $35 per message, a Santa video call might be the thing your child needs to feel better about the holidays during a global pandemic.

Will you be requesting a video call from Santa?

90 Day Fiance returns for Season 8 on Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c on TLC.