JoJo Siwa says DWTS pro Jenna Johnson is helping her after breakup

JoJo Siwa came onto Dancing with the Stars this season with the goal of being a role model that people can do anything they set their minds to, even when others say they can’t.

JoJo made this big decision in January when she came out and announced her relationship with girlfriend Kylie Prew.

While she faced a backlash from trolls, she stood tall and proud and showed that she wouldn’t let them beat her down.

When Dancing with the Stars announced that JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson would be the first same-sex couple to compete for the Mirrorball trophy, it was another big moment.

JoJo broke down another wall, despite trolls rallying against her.

However, things began to break down for her as she competed in the season.

Luckily, her pro, Jenna Johnson, was there for her.

JoJo Siwa says DWTS pro Jenna Johnson helped her after breakup

JoJo Siwa showed up to practice for Horror Night last week with a surprise. She dressed up just like Jenna Johnson for their practice.

It was a cute moment and showed how the two have bonded since this season of Dancing with the Stars began.

The two have become close, like sisters, and that is important since JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew broke up after JoJo began this DWTS season and she needed someone there for her.

JoJo, 18, said she was going through something she had never experienced before, and it was the breakup with Kylie.

“She has become my older sister and guided me through so many things,” Siwa said after Horror Night ended on DWTS. “I think one thing specifically that she’s guided me through is finding happiness with myself.”

JoJo even said her mother saw how important Jenna was for JoJo.

“She said, ‘I just love that you have Jenna in your life, as your friend, as your big sister because she just isn’t trying to change you. She just wants you to be you and be happy and be so secure of you,’” JoJo revealed.

“It’s something that I’m forever grateful for.”

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson planning big dance for Queen night on DWTS

The next episode of Dancing with the Stars will be another theme night with Queen Night, where every song is by the classic rock band, Queen.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson will dance the tango to Body Language.

Coming into the night, JoJo and Jenna are the first couple to receive two perfect scores this season, picking them up in the last two weeks for Grease Night and Horror Night.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.