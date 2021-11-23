JoJo Siwa reacts to Dancing with the Stars finale: ‘Nobody likes to lose’

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 ended last night with a shocking conclusion.

Iman Shumpert took home the Mirrorball trophy, beating out JoJo Siwa, Amanda Kloots, and Cody Rigsby for the win.

This was a huge shock for many people, who had pegged JoJo and Jenna as the Mirrorball winners early in the season.

However, fans determine the winner and they voted for NBA star Iman Shumpert.

JoJo Siwa reacts to Dancing with the Stars loss.

JoJo Siwa has been competing in various forms of dance since she was a child.

While she is only 18, she has grown up with the instilled value of winning, so when she didn’t take home the Mirrorball trophy, it gave her a sense of disappointment.

However, she also appreciates what she did this season and understands that winning isn’t always everything.

“Nobody likes to lose. Nobody does,” Jojo said. “I would much rather get second than have gone home a week earlier. I am very grateful for the things that I’ve won throughout being here.”

JoJo also joked that she and Jenna at least tried to dress like the winners in their final dances.

“I’ve been making a joke now all night that since we’re dressed like mirrorballs, this is my personal mirrorball that I get to take home [pointing to Jenna Johnson],” JoJo joked.

“It’s been such a good time, so of course, no one’s going to be like, ‘Yeah, I got second! Woohoo!’ But we got second. It’s awesome.”

JoJo Siwa’s final performance on Dancing with the Stars

JoJo and Jenna were the first same-sex couple in Dancing with the Stars history and said that she felt a lot of pressure in that last performance of the season.

The last dance was a freestyle to Lady Gaga’s Born This Way.

“I didn’t tell [Jenna] this, but I was crying in my little egg before I went out,” Jojo said. “I had a talk with myself and I said, ‘Pull it together really fast. Otherwise, Jenna’s going to kill you.'”

“But I just was so happy yet so sad because I knew everything was going to be over in two minutes, but it was two minutes of my life that were on fire and that I’m so grateful for.”

At the end of the day, win or lose, JoJo Siwa said she was just happy to have the chance to be on the show.

“Out of 15 incredible couples, who are all talented in their own way, we got second. I will take it,” Jojo said. “We were right there. We made it to the finals. We were even in the 15, and it was an honor since day one.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. It should return in late 2022.