JoJo Siwa net worth 2021: How much is the Dancing With the Stars star worth and where did she get her wealth?

JoJo Siwa is coming to Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: StarMaxWorldwide/@ImageCollect

This season’s Dancing With the Stars cast has a plethora of dancers from all corners of the world of celebrities.

This includes actors, athletes, social media icons, reality TV stars, and more.

One of the reality TV stars that is appearing this year on DWTS is social media pop star JoJo Siwa.

Who is JoJo Siwa?

JoJo Siwa, 18, became famous at the age of 10 when she appeared on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, making it to Week 9.

She then picked up most of her fans when she became a top star on Dance Moms at the age of 12.

Siwa went on to translate that success into her role as an internet sensation, leading to nationwide concert tours with her music.

Siwi is also set to star in and executive produce The J Team, a new live-action musical for Paramount+.

What is JoJo Siwa’s net worth?

JoJo Siwa took her reality TV fame and built a giant social media platform.

She has 10.9 million followers on Instagram, 12.3 million subscribers on YouTube, and 36.2 million followers, and 1.2 billion likes on TikTok.

This gave her numerous sponsors and, according to Celebrity Net Worth, JoJo Siwa is worth $20 million.

How did JoJo Siwa get her money?

JoJo Siwa made most of her money through social media sponsorships.

Siwa was a minor while appearing on Dance Moms, but once she started her social media career, she was able to make money on her own.

With hundreds of millions of views on YouTube, Siwa has made a lot of money as an influencer.

Thanks to her pop music songs “Boomerang” and “I Can Make U Dance,” Siwa began touring the country and performing in front of sold-out arenas since 2018.

She was so successful that she went to the United Kingdom and Australia performing as well.

JoJo Siwa also sold her Bow Ties, and reportedly sold over 40 million of the ribbons, of which she earned a portion of the profits.

Between her music career, social media influencer status, and things like the Bow Ties, there is a chance JoJo Siwa could raise her net worth to well over $50 million.

JoJo Siwa also owns a 6,000 square foot home in Los Angeles, for which she paid $3.5 million. She was only 16 when she purchased the home.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.