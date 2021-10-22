Jojo Siwa likes shady TikTok aimed at DWTS host Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks with JoJo Siwa and Jenna on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

There have been a lot of complaints about Tyra Banks hosting Dancing With the Stars for the last two seasons.

Most fans miss Tom Bergeron, who recently emphasized he not only won’t be coming back but might have another gig lined up on ABC.

However, there are also plenty of fans who feel that Tyra is making the entire show about herself and is trying to overshadow the celebrity dancers.

Tyra’s odd costumes and overbearing personality don’t help.

Now, it seems at least one of this year’s competitors might agree.

JoJo Siwa ‘likes’ a TikTok video shading Tyra Banks

Olivia Napolitano, a TikToker with close to 6,000 followers and almost a million likes, posted a video shading Tyra Banks.

The video had a clip of an interview and then Tyra walking up and saying “hello?”

In the caption, Olivia wrote, “I’d rather have a plant as a host.”

The video has over 41,000 likes so far and 382 comments, as well as 1,765 shares.

However, one particular like caught Olivia’s attention and she created a new video spotlighting it.

JoJo Siwa, one of this season’s competitors, liked the video.

In the video, it shows Olivia laughing with the comment, “Posts a tik tok shading Tyra Banks hosting DWTS. JoJo Siwa likes it.”

Her expression then changes to a curious look with the comment, “Me wondering if she liked it cause she agrees.”

In the caption, she wrote, “Is there something you’d like to share with the class?”

That video has over 15,000 likes and 44 comments and is still growing.

Tyra Banks on Dancing With the Stars

Fans have been complaining online all season about Tyra Banks on Dancing With the Stars.

She opens every show with a runway walk, wears two costumes on every show, with a wardrobe change in the middle, and has said at least once that she hopes her outfits get people talking about DWTS.

That rubbed many fans the wrong way, fans who want people talking about the dancers on the show and not Tyra Banks outfits.

Fans still can’t get over her Jurassic Park-inspired dress from a few weeks back.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.