JoJo Siwa introduces her new girl group XOMG Pop! on America’s Got Talent

Jess and JoJo Siwa’s XOMG POP on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

JoJo Siwa showed up on the premiere episode of America’s Got Talent, but she wasn’t there to perform.

Instead, the pop star was there with her new girl group called XOMG Pop!. She wasn’t a member, though. She was the band’s trainer and founder.

Here is what you need to know about XOMG Pop! on America’s Got Talent.

Who is XOMG Pop!?

JoJo Siwa and her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, formed XOMG Pop! as a seven-member group of little girls who both sing and dance.

If anyone loved JoJo Siwa when she was a little girl performing her pop-dance routines, this is exactly what you loved the most. The little girls looked and dressed like JoJo, with the colorful costumes, the bows, the bright makeup, and the infectious fun personalities.

The group formed out of a competition on Siwa Dance Pop Revolution, which aired on Peacock. There were 11 girls trying out, and by the end, there were seven girls in the group.

The seven members of XOMG Pop! are Kiya Barczyszyn (12), Brooklynn Pitts (11), Leigha Rose Sanderson (14), Dallas Skye Gatson (10), Kinley Cunningham (10), Tamara “Tinie T” Andreasyan (10), and Bella Cianni Llerena (10).

The group released their first single, Candy Hearts, and that is what they performed on America’s Got Talent.

Before the performance, Simon Cowell posted how excited he was to meet JoJo Siwa, getting fans excited about the arrival of XOMG Pop.

Great to meet @itsjojosiwa on @AGT. See what we got up to tonight. pic.twitter.com/WtU7maKoBy — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) May 31, 2022

XOMG Pop!’s performance on America’s Got Talent

When the girls came out on America’s Got Talent, Simon Cowell asked them who they were and they said they were XOMG Pop and that JoJo Siwa created their group.

This caused Howie Mandel to remind the judges that JoJo is a huge dance star, but as Heidi Klum revealed after the performance, she knew all about Jo-Jo Bow-Bow from when she was a child performer.

The group performed Candy Hearts and were – as Simon Cowell described them – an explosion.

“I have a granddaughter that’s 7 years old. This is the concert that she would wanna be at,” Howie Mandel said after the performance. “You should have your own show. You should be touring, and I think that’s exactly what you’re gonna do.”

“Every little girl in America is gonna go crazy when they see you on AGT,” Sofia Vergara said.

Finally, Cowell said, “I’m gonna be honest with you, I didn’t like it … I loved it.”

All four America’s Got Talent judges said yes to XOMG Pop!.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.