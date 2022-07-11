JoJo Fletcher flaunts backside in thong bikini

JoJo Fletcher flaunts her bikini body. Pic credit: ABC

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have had a lot going on lately in their lives.

From celebrating six years together, to finally getting married, to going on their European honeymoon, to becoming an aunt and uncle to little Jack Jordan, they have been in the spotlight quite a bit.

Now Bachelor Nation fans are raving about a new photo that JoJo revealed of herself while tanning in the sunshine.

JoJo Fletcher flaunts backside in an animal print thong bikini

As JoJo looked seductively at the camera to take a photo while sunbathing, she also showed off something else to her viewers.

Lying on her stomach on the cement, JoJo wore a two-piece thong bikini, complete with tan and black animal print.

However, while she laid out, her backside was in full view, and Bachelor alums and fans couldn’t love her photo enough.

JoJo captioned the body-baring photo by saying, “Suns out buns out (sunshine and peach emojis) (sorry dad).”

Bachelor Nation alums and fans show their support for JoJo

The first person to comment on JoJo’s bikini photo was Hannah Ann Sluss, who won Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. However, Hannah was split from him by the After the Final Rose show.

Hannah Ann, who is now happily in a new relationship, wrote, “Stunning (with a fire flame emoji).”

Raven Gates Gottschalk, new mom to little Gates, with her husband, fellow Bachelor alum, Adam Gottschalk, was next to show her love for JoJo’s picture. She gave JoJo a sweating face emoji as well as a fire flame one.

Country singer Carly Pearce exclaimed, “YOU STUNNER,” while Emma Willis, celebrity hair and make-up stylist, loved the part of the caption where JoJo apologized to her dad for the full-fledge booty pic, as she wrote, “Love the ‘sorry dad’ part this was a firecracker of a shoot sister ALWAYS love rubbing those buns of yours.”

Pic credit: @joelle_fletcher/Instagram

Other fans jumped in as well to put in their two cents about how much they loved JoJo’s photo and caption. They said things like, “It’s the @jrodgers11 tag for me,” and the “it’s the sorry dad for me.”

One woman even made the claim that “Jordan’s wife is hotter than his famous brother’s girlfriend” as she spoke about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Pic credit: @joelle_fletcher/Instagram

As Jordan has said before, he and his family don’t have a relationship with Aaron, as Aaron has decided to separate himself from his two brothers and his parents.

However, one person wasn’t as into the photo as everyone else, as she stated that JoJo absolutely can post the full backside thong photo but doesn’t need to.

While JoJo and Jordan are now married and a new aunt and uncle, they have made comments about being ready to have kids of their own soon. Bachelor Nation fans cannot wait until that announcement comes and another Bachelor baby joins the family.

