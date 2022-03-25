JoJo Fletcher celebrates bachelorette party in Mexico before marrying Jordan Rodgers

JoJo Fletcher reunites with Becca Tilley to celebrate her upcoming wedding to Jordan Rodgers. Pic credit: @joelle_fletcher/Instagram

JoJo Fletcher celebrated a different kind of bachelorette experience this week on a getaway with her friends before marrying Jordan Rodgers.

The former Bachelorette met up with Bachelor Nation alum Becca Tilley in Mexico for drinks, dressing up, and dancing.

JoJo donned a “Bride” swimsuit and a wig for the occasion just two months before she’s scheduled to tie the knot with her fiancé Jordan.

JoJo Fletcher joined by Becca Tilley for her bachelorette party

After postponing their wedding twice due to COVID-19, JoJo and Jordan have finally set an official date for the ceremony.

With the big day scheduled for May, the long-time couple is closer than ever to the wedding, and it was finally time for JoJo’s bachelorette party.

JoJo couldn’t contain her excitement over the lengths her friends went to celebrate the big day. Becca and the rest of the group dressed in wigs, mustaches, knee-length shorts, and printed shirts to amuse the bride.

“I’m dying,” JoJo captioned a video on her Instagram Story of the surprise. “Oh. My. Yes.”

Pic credit: @joelle_fletcher/Instagram

JoJo herself wore a red chin-length wig and two-piece floor-length outfit.

“A chick and her dudes,” she captioned an Instagram Story pic of the group.

Pic credit: @joelle_fletcher/Instagram

The bachelorette party also cuddled up for group shots in custom matching hats, with which Becca Tilley surprised the group.

JoJo Fletcher showed off her dance moves in Mexico

They also spent time hanging out in floats and poolside. JoJo lounged on a ring-shaped float before showing off her moves while whipping it around her waist. The future bride also danced beside the pool and on the table in the video posted above, which she shared on her Instagram.

The girls appeared to be having a good time together as they gathered around for shots and sipped drinks by the pool in another video shared by JoJo.

JoJo also seemed thrilled to celebrate marrying Jordan as she posed in front of a neon “Mrs. Rodgers” sign. The Bachelorette threw her head back and smiled up at the archway of balloons above her head.

“Love getting to celebrate this angel!” her friend captioned the photo.

Pic credit: @heyraerae__/Instagram

Becca, who became close with JoJo on Ben Higgins’ season, also took to Instagram to gush about her friend with a sweet shot of the two cuddled up.

Pic credit: @beccatilley/Instagram

Jordan has not had a bachelor party at this time, but has not been shy about sharing his excitement over the event.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.