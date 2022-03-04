JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers pick out wedding bands after postponing their wedding twice

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers picked out their wedding bands after a six-year engagement. Pic credit: ABC

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers finally got the chance to pick out their wedding bands together after an almost six-year engagement.

The Bachelorette couple documented their journey together and opened up about how real everything feels now after postponing their wedding twice.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers picked out wedding bands two years after their wedding was postponed

Both JoJo and Jordan could barely contain their excitement over wedding band shopping as they took to their Instagram stories to show off the process.

The two have been waiting almost two years to pick out their bands after their first planned wedding in 2020 was canceled due to the coronavirus.

Jordan flashed his ring finger excitedly at the camera as JoJo asked him what they were doing.

“Eeee…finally! Wedding band time!!” JoJo captioned the video.

The couple looked at a selection of rings at the Ring Concierge in New York City.

Jordan, who revealed he had never looked at or tried on rings before, appeared slightly overwhelmed at the range of options.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers revealed their top two picks for their wedding bands

Despite initially looking for a white gold or platinum band, Jordan found himself drawn to the yellow gold rings during the appointment.

JoJo was thrilled by the change, calling yellow gold “classy and timeless.”

White gold wasn’t completely out of the running, however, as Jordan posted his final two picks to his Instagram story and asked for fans to weigh in.

The former Bachelorette also appeared to find an option that she was satisfied with as she shared a photo captioned, “When you find the right bridal stack, you know.”

Both JoJo and Jordan seemed to want to keep their final choices a surprise for the time being, as they only shared their top two options with fans.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are getting married in May after two postponed weddings

“After 2 years of waiting…this makes it feel so real on how close we are getting,” JoJo captioned an Instagram story. “Can’t wait to marry you @jrodgers11.”

Despite meeting on The Bachelorette, JoJo and Jordan have since taken a step back from the spotlight to focus on their relationship.

The two are still going strong and are set to finally tie the know in May after postponing their wedding twice due to the pandemic.

Fans will have to wait and see if the third time really is the charm for JoJo and Jordan.

