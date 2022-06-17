JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers’ dating show The Big D canceled weeks before premiere

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers’ show was over before it started. Pic credit: ABC

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers met and fell in love over six years ago when Jordan won the heart and final rose on JoJo’s season of The Bachelorette Season 12.

While Jordan proposed during the season finale, the two didn’t tie the knot until about a month ago, in May of 2022.

Because of the worldwide pandemic, the two had to postpone their wedding date a few times, so Jordan proposed a second time to JoJo and called it a bonus proposal.

While the couple has co-hosted their own home renovation show called Cash Pad on CNBC, they wanted to have their own program called The Big D and had everything finalized with a premiere date already set for this coming July 7, 2022. However, now, it looks like this won’t be happening.

Why is JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers’ new show, The Big D, not airing?

According to a TBS spokesperson, who talked with Us Weekly, the 10-episode series will no longer be airing on their network because they have decided to head in a different direction with their network content.

While the spokesperson did say they were grateful and thankful to JoJo, Jordan, and the producers of The Big D, their schedule strategies are not going to align with the series.

What was The Big D about?

Jordan and JoJo were hoping the series could give divorced individuals a second chance at love.

Ten divorced couples were set to move into a tropical village in Costa Rica to mingle with other single divorcees, including their ex from their own past relationships.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The point of the show was to implement strategies to put their past relationship behind them, find peace with their former husband or wife, make new connections, and figure out how to get back into the dating world.

There would be challenges during the show as well, and if someone proved not ready to move on, they would be eliminated from the show.

The show could have gone in many various directions as some of the exes may have been jealous and tried to eliminate their nemesis, who was hitting on their past significant other. Others may have defended their ex and decided to give their relationship another shot.

Despite the show not going through to its premiere date and getting canceled, JoJo and Jordan both still list it as achievements on their social media pages. Fans can’t wait to see what is in store for the couple next.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11 on ABC.