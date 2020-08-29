Johnny Damon returns to Below Deck Med: Here’s what he said about the Bravo show so far

Johnny Damon is returning to Below Deck Mediterranean for the second time. The professional baseball player has been open regarding his first stint on the show.

Viewers know that Johnny, his wife Michelle, and their friends had an interesting experience during Season 4. They did not find Captain Sandy Yawn and the Sirocco crew worthy of five stars, especially the food.

The former Major League Baseball player and his wife have discussed their experience multiple times. Now, as Johnny and Michelle get ready to give Captain Sandy a chance at redemption, let’s take a look at what they have said about their experience on the Bravo show.

What it was like to be filmed

Johnny is no stranger to being on camera. However, his experience usually had to do with his job as a baseball player.

Both Michelle and Johnny revealed it was intimating to have the Sirocco crew waiting to greet them mostly because the cameras were obviously.

When speaking to The Daily Dish, though, Johnny admitted he expected the cameras to be in his group’s faces all the time, but that was not the case. Since the show is focused on the crew, rather than the guests, Johnny shared it was not as in their face as he expected. Plus, there was so much going on the guests didn’t even realize.

“You really don’t know what’s going on unless you watch the show. We had no idea a couple of them went on dates; we were totally oblivious because they do keep everything professional,” the former Red Sox player stated.

Not fans Below Deck Med fans

Johnny and Michelle were not fans of the Bravo show before they appeared on it. They never even watched one episode, which was by choice once they agreed to appear on Below Deck Med.

Speaking of their appearance, it happened thanks to an email Michelle received. After talking to her husband and their friends, the group decided why not.

In an interview with the Decider, Johnny shared his first experience on the Bravo show was quite relaxing. Johnny even explained why he jumped in to help deckhand Colin Macy-O’Toole and bosun João Franco get a jetski on the yacht.

“That’s just what I do. I’m a helper. I don’t like idle hands, so if someone needs help to do something, I’m always there to try to make things go quicker so we all can relax and have a good time,” he shared with the website.

Viewers know the one problem Johnny Damon and his wife Michelle had during their first time on Below Deck Mediterranean was the food.

At the time, Anastasia Surmava was the chef. They deemed her food ok but not five-star luxury yacht worthy. Hopefully, their second experience on the hit yachting show provides them with a better quality of food.

Chef Tom Checketts has been struggling since he took the job. Will Damon’s once again be disappointed with the food on their luxury yacht vacation?

Find out when their charter begins on the next episode.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.