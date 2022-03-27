John Legend reveals he and Chrissy Teigen are trying to have another child

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend want a third baby Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

John Legend has revealed that he and Chrissy Teigen are planning to have a third child and expand their family.

The Voice coach said that the two are preparing to have the new child two years after the couple lost their third child in 2020.

John and Chrissy have two children in daughter Luna Simone, 5, and Miles Theodore, 3.

John Legend said his kids know they want another child

In an interview with People Magazine, John Legend said that their kids know they are trying to have a third baby and that the two are excited about it.

However, he added that it isn’t easy. Chrissy started IVF treatments to help her get pregnant. Both Luna and Miles were born thanks to IVF treatments.

Chrissy also previously lost their third child, Jack, in the middle of her pregnancy.

“There are a lot of women and families that have fertility struggles, and I think no one should feel ashamed of needing some help sometimes,” John said. “And I think Chrissy’s done a good job of destigmatizing some of these things that so many people go through in silence.”

The singer and songwriter said that IVF, fertility struggles, and losing a pregnancy help the couple speak up and let others having similar problems know they are not alone.

“Other people are going through it too,” John said. “We don’t think they should suffer in silence without knowing there are other people out there who are feeling the same thing.”

Is John Legend returning to The Voice?

John Legend has a big year coming up thanks to the announcement of his Las Vegas residency.

However, with John playing in Vegas for multiple weeks this year, many fans worried he might be leaving The Voice. Gwen Stefani left the show when she started her Vegas residency.

However, when looking at his schedule, there is a big break in the middle which is lined up with when The Voice normally begins its original pre-tapings for the blind auditions.

With the Vegas gap in the schedule, there is no reason John would need to give up his role on The Voice at this time.

“We are getting prepared, we’ve been doing lots of prep work, planning the setlist, rehearsing, dancers are rehearsing, background singers, band, everybody’s getting ready, all the creative that goes into it,” John told People.

“It’s quite a project, but I have such a great team, and I think we are gonna put something really special together.”

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return to NBC in late 2022.