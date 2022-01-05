John Hersey writes sweet birthday post for girlfriend Katie Thurston, thanks her for dumping him

John Hersey calls Katie Thurston his “best decision” on her birthday. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 17 leading lady Katie Thurston turned 31 on January 3rd, and she received a heartfelt birthday message from her boyfriend, John Hersey.

He gushed about Katie in his message and even expressed gratitude over how their public split on The Bachelorette is a part of their story.

John Hersey says he ‘couldn’t be happier’ with Katie Thurston

Katie Thurston was met with lots of love on her birthday, especially from her boyfriend John Hersey, who wrote a heartwarming message to her.

John took to Instagram to share a photo of him and Katie kissing while all dressed up at an event.

John’s caption on the post read, “I could have never dreamt up what this year had in store for me. I am both in awe of, and extremely grateful for the circumstances that brought us together.”

As the caption continued, John recalled when Katie gave him the boot in just week two of The Bachelorette and expressed his belief about that moment being necessary to get them to be as in love as they are now.

John wrote, “And thank goodness you dumped me on national television, or else we could have never gotten to where we are now.”

Expressing his overwhelming happiness over being in a relationship with Katie, John eloquently wrote, “Falling for you was the best decision I never had a say in, and I couldn’t be happier. Cheers to another year around the sun- happy birthday beautiful girl!!!”

Katie responded to the post by professing her love for John, and this couple continues to appear head over heels for one another.

Katie and John celebrate Katie’s birthday in Cabo San Lucas

This year, Katie got to celebrate her birthday in gorgeous Cabo San Lucas with John Hersey by her side.

Both Katie and John shared images and videos from the beautiful beaches in Mexico. They enjoyed drinks and relaxation time out in the sun, seeming happier than ever in each other’s company. Katie gushed about their trip in her birthday post, where she called John Hersey her “favorite human.”

Katie even allowed for fans to ask her and John anything on her Instagram stories while they lounged by the pool and when asked if they think they’re the one for each other, Katie responded with a resounding yes.

When John was sent home early on The Bachelorette Season 17, many fans called for him to have justice and, seeing how happy he is with Katie now, it certainly seems that justice was served, and the two have found something special with one another.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.