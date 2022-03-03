John Hersey pokes fun at The Bachelor creator after photoshoot with Katie Thurston, teases an engagement

John Hersey teases The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss. Pic credit: ABC

John Hersey and Katie Thurston are still going strong and they recently captured the essence of their loving and playful relationship in a series of photos from their beach photoshoot.

While John and Katie’s photoshoot was certainly eye-catching, John’s caption on the photos also grabbed attention. The San Diego resident’s caption poked fun at the creator of The Bachelor, Mike Fleiss.

John Hersey pokes fun at Mike Fleiss’ dramatic tweets

John Hersey shared three photos from his San Diego photoshoot with Katie Thurston.

In the first photo, John holds Katie on his back as she kisses his cheek. In the second photo, the sun shines on John and Katie as they hold each other and smile. The third and final photo features Katie and John sitting while snuggled up to one another and looking off into the distance with a smile.

John’s caption made reference to The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss and his tendency to promote the show with dramatic and ominous tweets.

John’s caption read, “HUGE announcement to make in the coming days. It is going to be HISTORIC!!! – Mike Fleiss.”

Recently, Mike Fleiss tweeted that a historic announcement would be made regarding the franchise, which stirred up excitement among fans.

However, Bachelor Nation fans were disappointed when the announcement wasn’t all that historic. It turned out Mike’s major announcement was that Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor will be ‘totally spoiler-proof.”

It seems John wanted to poke fun at Mike’s controversial “announcement” in his caption, and John even teased a special announcement of his own in Katie Thurston’s comment section.

John Hersey teases an ‘engagement announcement’

John Hersey and Katie Thurston shared several photos from their beach photoshoot in a recent post, and while John went with a more amusing caption, Katie’s caption was more sentimental.

Katie shared four photos from their San Diego shoot, with the first photo consisting of John and Katie smiling and holding one another by the ocean. The other three photos featured the couple snuggled up together on a rug with lots of pillows.

Katie captioned the post, “Life is better with you in it.”

The photos certainly looked like they could be engagement photos and John Hersey even teased an engagement in Katie’s comments.

John wrote, “Is this an engagement announcement?”

Despite John’s question, it doesn’t appear that the couple got engaged, as Katie responded to John’s comment writing, “I wish.”

John has seemingly not proposed to Katie yet so it remains to be seen if the two will get engaged in the near future.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.