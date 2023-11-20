John Fuda addresses Teresa Giudice RHONJ Season 14 fight

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star John Fuda has revealed what has him going at Teresa Giudice during Season 14 of the Bravo show.

BravoCon gave RHONJ fans their first look at Season 14 with a jaw-dropping teaser.

There was plenty of juicy entertainment in the footage, but the one thing that stuck out was John and Teresa going at it.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans will recall John had it out with Teresa and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

It seems that tension has only escalated because, in the teaser, John refers to Teresa as a “has been” while she calls him a “drug dealer.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While RHONJ fans anxiously await the premiere of Season 14, John’s shedding light on the epic blowup.

John Fuda addresses Teresa Giudice fight on RHONJ Season 14

Last week, John stopped by the Get Real with Kim D podcast to dish all things The Real Housewives of New Jersey with alum Kim DePaola. It didn’t take long for the topic of the fight to come up.

Kim declares that what he calls Teresa is nothing compared to what the rest of the cast calls each other. She asked for John’s thoughts on why there was a fuss over what he said to Teresa.

“I think because it hurts her. It bothers her that I said it. I don’t think it’s as bad as half of the other names I could of called her,” he explained.

John went on to share that he feels like it’s time for the OG to move on, insinuating that she’s too old for the show.

“I also think, just like an athlete, at some point in your career, you age out, and I think that’s certainly possible,” John stated.

The Bravo personality revealed that he called her a “has been” because she called him a “drug dealer.” Both of those comments can be heard in the first-look footage.

“I stooped down to her level, and I responded in the same way and called her a has-been. I don’t normally just launch out and say these things and launch out at people. I’m generally a very friendly person,” he spilled.

RHONJ star John Fuda and Teresa Giudice had a sit-down

After John accuses Teresa of throwing the first punch, which changed his dynamic with her and Luis, Kim revealed there was a sit-down after the fight that did not go well.

“I really didn’t think it was gonna go well because, I mean, you really just can’t have a conversation with Teresa,” he said. “The moment she hears something she doesn’t like, she overpowers you with her feelings, and that’s how she really deflects.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans will have to tune in to see just how ugly things get between John Fuda and Teresa Giudice.

One thing is for sure. It’s going to be heated, entering, and sides will be taken.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.