Joey Graziadei trolled by Chris Bukowski over Gypsy Rose flub

Earlier this week, Joey Graziadei put his whole foot in his mouth when he mistook Gypsy Rose Blanchard for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

It was a shocking mistake, considering one of them is a convicted murderer, and the other is a late Supreme Court Justice.

Joey knew he messed up as soon as he said it, too, even commenting that he would never live it down.

Despite the error, Joey is still one of the most beloved Bachelor stars to hit our airwaves in recent years.

The Bachelor fans can’t get enough of him, and it’s pretty clear that the cast on his season are all head over heels, too.

But one Bachelor Nation star took a moment to hold Joey’s feet to the fire over his pop culture icon mixup, but we’re pretty sure even that was all in good fun.

Bachelor in Paradise star Chris Bukowski calls Joey out for ‘pretty big mixup’

Everyone is still having a laugh at Joey Graziadei’s answer after Betches showed him a picture of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and asked him who it was.

That includes Bachelor in Paradise alum Chris Bukowski, who told Page Six, “That’s a pretty big mix up.”

But then he gave Joey a bit of grace, saying, “The guy’s probably being asked so many questions, like, you can’t be on all the time.”

That’s fair, and it makes sense because Joey knew Gypsy Rose was in jail and had a vague idea why. He’s also been really busy lately filming and then promoting The Bachelor, so it’s likely he hasn’t had time to follow the media frenzy that has been Gypsy Rose’s release from prison.

Don’t be too shocked, though, if he starts getting Ruth Bader Ginsburg merch to remind him of the iconic and outspoken Supreme Court Justice who died in September 2020.

Joey Graziadei is headed to Europe for a two-episode week of The Bachelor

While Joey is working past the embarrassment of his Betches interview in real time, on-screen, he is headed to Europe with the remaining 15 women from his cast.

On Monday night, we’ll see The Bachelor cast hit Malta, where Joey will enjoy plenty more kissing, romance, and a bit more drama from Sydney and Maria.

Then, on Tuesday night, we’ll get a bonus episode when The Bachelor goes to Spain.

A sneak peek teased more drama between Maria and Sydney, who will be going on a two-on-one date with Joey, and it looks like neither of them is leaving the date with a rose.

It’s still unclear which of them will go home or if both are headed back from the Europe trip early.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC, with a special Tuesday episode airing this week at 8/7c.