Joe Millionaire 2022: All the girls and where you can follow them on Instagram

Joe Millionaire is back for a new season, 19 years after Fox canceled the series in 2003.

Things are different this year for the show.

The first iteration of Joe Millionaire had women show up and compete for the love of a millionaire named Evan Marriott in a format similar to The Bachelor.

However, the twist at the end was that Evan was not a millionaire, and the winner had to decide if love was enough without the money. The good news was that the winners split a prize of $1 million, but their relationship did not last.

The second season had the exact same premise, which saw most fans tuning out.

This time around, there are two men vying for the women, and this time, one of them really is a millionaire and the other is not.

However, they are keeping who is who a secret and the women know the truth up front that one of them is not rich.

Now, Fox has released the women vying for these men’s love.

Here is a look at all the women from Joe Millionaire this season and where you can find them on Instagram.

Amanda

Amanda is a 28-year-old fashion designer from Newport, California.

You can follow her on Instagram at @amandapaceee.

Amber

Amber is a 28-year-old realtor from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

You can follow her on Instagram at @iamsoamber.

Andreea

Andreea is a 31-year-old restaurateur from Newport, Rhode Island.

You can follow her on Instagram at @andreeanataliaceo.

Annie

Annie is a 25-year-old digital creative strategist from New York City.

You can follow her on Instagram at @anniejorgensen.

Breanna

Breanna is a 27-year-old graduate admissions specialist from Grove Heights, Minnesota.

You can follow her on Instagram at @hagenbre.

Brookell

Brookell is a 30-year-old model from Los Angeles.

You can follow her on Instagram at @brookellb.

Calah

Calah is a 28-year-old project manager from Dallas, Texas.

You can follow her on Instagram at @calah_mack.

Caroline

Caroline is a 23-year-old recruiter from Nashville, Tennessee.

You can follow her on Instagram at @thecarolinecampbell.

Carolyn

Carolyn is a 30-year-old skincare company owner from Orlando, Florida.

You can follow her on Instagram at @caroesteph.

Doris

Doris is a 32-year-old dance company owner from Bethpage, New York.

You can follow her on Instagram at @dorisjosie.

Jennie

Jennie is a 29-year-old attorney from San Diego, California.

You can follow her on Instagram at @jennie.alexandraa.

Katy

Katy is a 33-year-old travel blogger from Los Angeles.

You can follow her on Instagram at @iamkatyjohnson.

Monica

Monica is a 31-year-old Olympic medalist from Brooklyn, New York.

You can follow her on Instagram at @monicaaksamit.

Rachel

Rachel is a 30-year-old attorney from Los Angeles.

You can follow her on Instagram at @rachelvins.

Sara Rose

Sara Rose is a 22-year-old influencer from Houston, Texas.

You can follow her on Instagram at @itsarawhatt.

Suzan

Suzan is a 28-year-old supplier in management operations from San Antonio, Texas.

You can follow her on Instagram at @officiallysuzan.

Suzette

Suzette is a 32-year-old realtor from Los Angeles, California.

You can follow her on Instagram at @suzette_james.

Whitney

Whitney is a 25-year-old talent acquisition executive from Lake Oswego, Oregon.

You can follow her on Instagram at @whitbit101.

Joe Millionaire premieres on Fox on Thursday, January 6.