Joe lied to 90 Day Fiance producers about what he left at home: Here’s the real reason he had them turn around

Joe Coan has been caught red-handed.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days newbie nearly missed his flight to Poland to meet his girlfriend, Magda Szlachta, as viewers watched in Season 7.

When producers arrived at Joe’s house, it was evident he had overslept.

Joe didn’t hear their knocks at the door or their phone calls, causing him to panic as he rushed around, desperate to make his flight in record time.

Once Joe and the producers finally got on the road, however, Joe realized he had forgotten something, having already passed the three-hour-early window required for international flights.

“Oh my, God, can we turn around?” he asked in the clip. “Can we turn around? I forgot one thing. I’m so sorry.”

When producers asked Joe what he had forgotten, his answer was, “Uh, it might be my passport on the counter.”

Because of his forgetfulness, Joe feared he wouldn’t make the flight, especially without his passport on hand.

But as we watched, Joe retrieved the missing item from his home and was ready to get back on the road in a race against the clock.

Joe risked missing his flight to scrimp and save on liquor

But in a new preview clip from Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All shared by @90_day_tea on TikTok, Joe reveals that he was lying about leaving his passport at home.

TLC shared some never-before-seen footage of a confessional in which a producer asks Joe whether he had a couple of drinks on the plane to loosen up.

Joe admits with a smile, “I definitely… yeah, I had a couple drinks on the beginning of the plane, and then I kind of passed out.”

“I told them I forgot my passport to turn back to the house but it was actually shooters,” Joe confesses.

Joe laughs as he recollects being “so” late for his flight and remembering that he left his shooters in the fridge.

At the end of the day, Joey risked missing his flight to Poland to meet Magda for the first time so he could save a few bucks.

As he further explained, rather than shell out $12 for airplane liquor, Joe wanted to bring his own alcohol in order to be frugal.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers put Joe on blast: ‘Huge red flag’

In the TikTok’s comments section, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers put Joe on blast.

One commenter posted a lengthy slew of red flag emojis along with a sarcastic remark that read, “Drinks & lies without batting an eye what a catch.”

Another critic felt Joe’s actions were indicative of alcoholism.

Others wrote that Joe would lie about “ANYTHING” and called the move an “EXTREME LEVEL” of immaturity.

The criticism didn’t stop there, either.

One TikTok user called Joe’s move “completely insane & so selfish.”

More 90 Day Fiance fans called Joe’s stunt a “HUGE” red flag and felt it was obvious he was lying to producers since he brought his backpack into the house with him.

Joe tells another lie on stage

Speaking of telling lies, Joe participated in a behind-the-scenes game of two truths and a lie with TLC producers at the Tell All.

In an Instagram Reel captioned, “Where’s the lie?!” Joe presented three scenarios, and viewers were left to guess which one was actually true.

“I’ve been arrested for making nunchucks in wood tech class in high school; I was friends with Pauly D in college; and I got choked out by Busta Rhymes at a night club,” Joe shared.

As it turns out, the only lie Joe told was being friends with Jersey Shore star Pauly D.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.