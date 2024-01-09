Joe Gorga kicked out of son’s wrestling meet, RHONJ fans slam ‘embarrassing’ behavior

Joe Gorga was kicked out of his son Gino’s high school wrestling meet over the weekend.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have slammed Joe over his bad behavior.

It doesn’t take much for the haters to target Joe or his wife, Melissa Gorga.

Their ongoing feud with his sister, Teresa Giudice, and her new hubby, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, has RHONJ fans taking sides.

Joe and his temper are constantly giving the haters something to talk about.

That was the case over the weekend when Joe acted like so many parents at his son Gino’s wrestling meet.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga kicked out of son’s wrestling meet

TMZ captured a video of Joe watching Gino wrestle at Parsippany Hills High School. After the match ended with Gino getting pinned, Joe stormed out on the mat.

Joe appears to be charging a ref for making the call, but other staff members and parents stop him to prevent a fight. The Bravo personality can be seen standing nose to nose with someone screaming as he is being led out of the gym.

According to Joe’s rep, the RHONJ star felt Gino was being mistreated during the match. The rep further told TMZ that Joe had no intentions of hurting anyone, and his emotions got the best of him.

It seems that Gino’s opponent wasn’t acting very sportsmanlike, and the ref let the behavior slide, which ultimately got Joe heated.

While Joe’s rep may have given a reason for his behavior, The Real Housewives of New Jersey critics are not letting him slide on his actions at a high school wrestling meet.

RHONJ fans slam Joe Gorga’s ’embarrassing’ behavior

The Instagram fan account @allabouttrh shared the TMZ video of Joe, and the comments section was filled with the haters coming for him.

“Omg I feel so bad for his son, he must have been so embarrassed. This truly is so cringe,” read one remark.

Gino’s embarrassment was the hot topic in the comments section, with several mentioning the teen being mortified at his father’s behavior.

“Gosh. What an embarrassment for his poor son. Guys gonna be the laughing stock at school,” said another critic.

Another user commented that if Louie had behaved like this, he would have been villainized, but Joe seems to get a pass. A different one called out for Joe for throwing a fit.

Not everyone was coming for Joe, though. A couple of comments were defending him, including one that said Joe was simply standing up for his kid.

What do you think of Joe’s behavior? Was he standing up for Gino, or did he go too far, or both?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.