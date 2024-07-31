Joe Bradley and Elena Dubaich drop truth bombs to defend Below Deck Med makeout session

Below Deck Med stars Joe Bradley and Elena “Ellie” Dubaich are defending their makeout session in front of Bri Muller.

Joe has become one hot commodity on Below Deck Med, with Bri and Ellie having eyes for him.

The crush on Joe only fuels their dislike of each other, creating chaos in the interior.

This week, Ellie happily made out with Joe in front of Bri, who previously hooked up with Joe in a hot tub.

Bri was not pleased, giving Joe and Ellie the cold shoulder the next day.

The topic was discussed during the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show, and there was little regret.

Elena ‘Ellie’ Dubaich defends her Below Deck Med makeout session with Joe Bradley

It turns out that Ellie spent the entire time filming thinking Bri was simply throwing herself at Joe. The stew admitted that, based on what she was told, Joe was not into Bri.

Little did she know that was not the case, and Joe was definitely giving her and Bri attention.

“I thought, ‘Oh, she’s throwing herself at Joe; he’s not interested in her,’ but I didn’t have the correct information. I wasn’t aware how much Joe was leading her on,” she dished.

Ellie explained that Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher, Joe’s boy, kept telling her Joe wasn’t into Bri at all, but that wasn’t true.

“So, yes, if I had known that Joe was full-on leading Bri on, I would not have made out in front of her,” the stew stated.

Joe Bradley explains his Below Med behavior

Meanwhile, in the After Show, Joe stood up for himself, making it clear that Bri and Ellie each knew he wasn’t looking for anything serious.

“I’m a free man. Even if the cards changed, if it was Bri in the back and Ellie in the front, it’s just how it is. I would’ve done it regardless,” Joe spilled.

The deckhand regrets making out with Ellie in the same car as Bri because it hurt her. However, he doesn’t regret his behavior with the two stews because he’s single and was so ready to mingle.

Bri stood up for Joe, saying he told her he wanted to “hook up with everyone.”

This little love triangle could abruptly end if Ellie and Bri are fired on Below Deck Med. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Sandy Yawn has had it with them.

Make sure to keep watching Below Deck Med to see how the chaos with Joe, Bri, and Ellie unfolds.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.