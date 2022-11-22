Joe Amabile details a potential Bachelor in Paradise ‘first’ when answering ‘boom boom room’ question  

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt takeover Bachelor in Paradise’s social media ahead of the finale. Pic credit: @joeamabile1/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is coming to a close and stirring up many reactions and predictions from fans and former BIP alums.

Joe Amabile and his wife, Serena Pitt, answered questions surrounding the show this week as they announced taking over Bachelor in Paradise’s Instagram.

During the Q&A, Joe gave more insight into the “boom boom room.”

As BIP viewers know, the “boom boom room” is a term Bachelor in Paradise cast members often use for a specific room where some couples choose to explore their physical intimacy.

Having appeared on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, Joe knows a lot about the behind-the-scenes of the BIP cast, and he thinks this season on the beach may have had a first-time occurrence, or lack thereof, when it comes to the “boom boom room.”

In previous seasons, the room seemed quite popular among the cast, but this season might have been the first where that wasn’t the case.

Joe Amabile answers fans’ Bachelor in Paradise questions

Joe Amabile took over Bachelor in Paradise’s Instagram Stories to answer questions, with Serena joining him on occasion as she recovers from sickness.

One fan wanted to know, “Do contestants use the boom boom room anymore? Do they not air hookups before FS week?”

Joe replied, “They definitely air hookups before fantasy suite week. This season I actually think no one went to that room, which I believe that’s the first time. Don’t quote me on that, but that’s what I think.”

While Joe wasn’t 100% positive, it seems possible the boom boom room was only occupied by Bachelor in Paradise alum couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon this season.

Pic credit: @joeamabile1/Instagram

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt will have wedding ceremony in Charleston

Besides being asked BIP questions, fans also wanted to know more about Joe and Serena’s marriage and the newlyweds’ future plans.

Joe noted that he and Serena married on October 27 but are still planning to have a more formal wedding ceremony next year.

He shared that they would have their wedding in Charleston, South Carolina, and he tagged a link to the couple’s YouTube video showing off the venue.

Joe also responded to a question about how he and Serena enjoyed real life after leaving the Bachelor in Paradise bubble.

Joe stated, “We were really lucky because the real life after Paradise for us was pretty easy. We had a lot of fun.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.