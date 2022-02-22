Joe Amabile and Blake Moynes meet for the first time in Toronto

Bachelor Nation alum Blake Moynes and Joe Amabile go out for drinks. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 17 star Blake Moynes has been spending time with lots of reality stars since his split from former Bachelorette Katie Thurston.

Most recently, Blake gave fans and followers a glimpse into his first meeting with Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Joe Amabile and his fiancee Serena Pitt, and the three appeared to have a good time over drinks.

Blake Moynes meets Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt

Taking to their Instagram stories, both Blake Moynes and Joe Amabile shared clips of their hang out in Canada.

Blake Moynes is Canadian and so is Joe’s Bachelor in Paradise fiancee Serena Pitt, who was also in attendance during their outing.

In Blake’s Instagram stories, he shared clips from Joe’s stories as Joe revealed they were meeting up in Toronto, Canada.

During the video, Blake and Joe expressed that this was their first time meeting one another despite both being a part of the Bachelor franchise for a few years.

Blake Moynes’ made his franchise debut on The Bachelorette Season 16 as he pursued both Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams. When he didn’t make a connection with either of those Bachelorettes, Blake took a third chance at love on the show when he joined Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

The third time around was more successful for Blake in that he received Katie’s final rose and the pair got engaged. However, their engagement was short-lived, and the pair released a joint statement to announce they had broken up and gone their separate ways.

Meanwhile, Joe Amabile joined the franchise during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, where he received the nickname ‘Grocery Store Joe.’ Despite being sent home in week one on The Bachelorette, Joe went on to become a fan favorite within the franchise after appearances on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

On Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Joe found love with Canadian Serena Pitt, and the pair got engaged at the end of the season.

Joe and Serena are still engaged to this day, and it’s likely Serena is what brought them to Canada, with the couple taking some time out to meet up with Blake. In Blake’s series of videos, he included a moment where he clinked glasses with the Bachelor in Paradise couple.

Blake Moynes recently spotted out with several Bachelor Nation stars

Joe and Serena aren’t the only reality television stars that Blake has been spending time with as of late.

Blake has recently shared photos from his moments with men from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, including Nayte Olukoya and Rodney Mathews.

Blake also partied with The Bachelor Season 24 stars Kelsey Weir and Kelley Flanagan, and got together with Noah Erb, Dylan Barbour, and stars from Vanderpump Rules during his time in California.

While Blake hasn’t had much luck with Bachelorette leads, it seems he’s found several friendships within The Bachelor franchise.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.