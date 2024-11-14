The Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos has a lot to celebrate and be thankful for these days.

Joan’s journey as the first-ever Golden Bachelorette has come to an end.

After struggling to move on from her late husband, John, Joan found love on the hit ABC show.

However, that’s not the only thing she has to celebrate as she wraps up her The Golden Bachelorette run.

Joan hit a major social media milestone thanks to helping launch the latest Bachelor Nation spin-off.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

On Instagram, Joan shared a huge cake that fit perfectly with her The Golden Bachelorette theme to share a major moment with her followers.

Joan Vassos celebrates huge milestone with cake

The Instagram share revealed that Joan had reached 100,000 followers, and she celebrated with a theme that was related to the show.

Joan sat in front of a fireplace, holding a golden 100K cake surrounded by golden roses.

It was smiles all around for Joan in all three images as she shared her excitement for reaching a social media milestone.

“How sweet it is to be loved by all 100K of you! Wish I could share this cake I made with you…thank you 100,0000 times for supporting me on my golden journey! ✨🌹 #thegoldenbachelorette,” read the caption on her IG post.

The comments section of Joan’s message was filled with congratulations and love for her. There were also many remarks about how delicious the cake looked.

Pic credit: @joan_vassos/Instagram

Joan Vassos gets engaged on The Golden Bachelorette

Oh, what a week it has been for Joan! Along with her social media milestone, The Golden Bachelorette viewers learned that she did find love on the show and got engaged.

After weeks of keeping Joan’s journey’s ending a secret, the finale of The Golden Bachelorette revealed that Joan got engaged to Chock Chapple.

In the episode, Joan broke up with a blindsided and heartbroken Guy Gansert before he met her family because she knew Chock was the one for her.

Following the exciting news, Joan again took to Instagram to announce her engagement in a fun reel.

“I said YES! 💍✨🌹 #TheGoldenBachelorette,” she wrote.

Unlike The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, Joan and Chock are not rushing to get hitched. Instead, they are going to spend time blending their lives and families.

According to Us Weekly, they will split their time between Kansas, where his family and business are, and Maryland, where Joan has her family and life. The newly engaged couple also plans to buy an apartment in New York City, making a dream of both of theirs come true.

Congrats to Joan on her social media milestone and engagement!

The Golden Bachelorette is on hiatus on ABC. Season 1 is streaming on Hulu.