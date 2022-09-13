Jinger Duggar showed off her arms in a red sundress. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar is still in summer mode.

The Counting On star donned a red sundress with white dots and spaghetti straps while smiling as Jeremy Vuolo snapped plenty of photos.

They have been living in California since 2019, and there’s been no issue adapting to the change in lifestyle.

She’s been expanding her wardrobe over the years, wearing form-fitting dresses, spaghetti straps, and even frayed jean shorts.

Dubbed the fashionista of the Duggar family, Jinger hardly has to work to keep up with that name. She is very fashion-forward, especially when it comes to West Coast fashion.

Jeremy enjoyed his Sunday afternoon with Jinger, and there are photos to prove it.

Jinger Duggar shows off in red sundress

On his Instagram page, Jeremy Vuolo proudly showed off several photos of his wife, Jinger Duggar.

The photos were various shots of the reality TV star in a red sundress with white dots. She grinned from ear to ear as she posed for the pictures in a playful manner. Jinger had sunglasses on her head, and her hair was a mix between its natural state and straightened.

Jeremy captioned the post, “Sunday afternoons 😍”

Jinger Duggar’s lavish California lifestyle

Jinger Duggar is the wealthiest Duggar sister, and her life in California follows along with that tidbit of information.

She recently showed off her custom pair of shoes she designed during a vlog alongside Jeremy Vuolo. She was accused of flaunting her wealth and slammed for her support of the Nike brand.

Other things show Jinger and Jeremy are living their best lives on the West Coast, including their various food stops, having famous friends, and plenty of travel. The couple spent a few weeks with the Vuolos on the East Coast during the holiday season, skipping over the holidays with the Duggars.

They have been able to attend family weddings in Arkansas and Nebraska. Jinger hasn’t been back “home” for quite some time, except for significant family events. Her siblings often travel to her and do touristy things when they are in town. From Dodgers games to shopping on Rodeo Drive, Jinger knows how to give them a taste of California life.

There was always a rumbling that Jinger wanted to have a Hollywood life, and it looks like she is almost there. Jeremy Vuolo is her Prince Charming, and Jinger Duggar is his princess.