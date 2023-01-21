2023 might be the year of Jinger Duggar.

The former Counting On star is gearing up for the release of her book, Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear.

Jinger did a photoshoot for her story with People Magazine, and her wardrobe choices were stunning. Her fashion game is on point, from jean shorts on the beach to a full jean jumpsuit.

This book is highly anticipated because it will address Jinger’s mindset while growing up and what changed for her when she married Jeremy Vuolo in 2016. A big part of it goes along with her wardrobe evolving, as she has become the most fashion-forward Duggar sibling.

She shared some behind-the-scenes videos from her photoshoot, including her wearing a form-fitting jean jumpsuit. Jeans have been taboo in the Duggar world, but once Jinger broke the mold and began wearing them, a few of her sisters also have.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The mom of two looked amazing with the glam and wardrobe changes.

Jinger Duggar sees support from family members

Since moving to the West Coast in 2019, Jinger Duggar hasn’t returned to Arkansas much. She and Jeremy Vuolo have attended weddings for the siblings, but most of the time, her family visits her.

When Jinger shared the news that she was the story for People, she got support from some of her family members. Her big sister, Jill Duggar, cousin Amy Duggar King, and aunt Deanna Duggar all showed her love.

Jill has had her own issues with the family but seems to be working on relationships with them. Amy and Deanna were outspoken when things with Josh Duggar were made public and reportedly have no association with most of the Duggars.

Jinger Duggar partners with MatchBox Coffee

If you see Jinger Duggar, a cup of coffee is likely close by. She has always shared her love for coffee with her followers, and it was a no-brainer for her to partner with Matchbox Coffee.

A unique “Jinger” blend was made, and the former reality TV star shared that promo with her followers.

Whether it’s Starbucks or her own Matchbox Coffee blend, Jinger loves to sip coffee and enjoy time with her sisters or friends. There have been several coffee dates for the sisters, and when traveling, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo often try coffee at different spots.

As she grows, Jinger makes better brand deals and partnerships that fit her needs.