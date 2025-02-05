Jinger Duggar shares growing baby bump while heading to appointment

Jinger Duggar is in the home stretch!

The Counting On star is just weeks away from welcoming her third child, a baby boy.

It is the first for Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, who already have two little girls.

She announced her pregnancy after finding out she was expecting just before Jana Duggar’s wedding. While they were in town for Jana’s bachelorette party, Jinger told her mom and sisters and took a gender blood test when she returned home in Arkansas for the wedding a few weeks later.

It has already been a busy year for Jinger, who has chronicled her activities on social media as she promotes her third book and works on getting things settled for the arrival of a new little one.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Currently, Jinger has roughly seven weeks left until her due date.

Jinger Duggar highlights growing baby bump

Jinger Duggar shared an updated bump photo on her Instagram Stories as she headed to one of her OB appointments.

She is at the point in her pregnancy where she is likely to do check-ins bi-weekly, as she is roughly 33 weeks.

Jinger Duggar shared her growing baby bump. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar is the most ‘Hollywood’ family member

There were rumblings for years that Jinger Duggar wanted to be famous and live in Hollywood, and she made that happen for herself.

She and Jeremy Vuolo have been on the West Coast for years, and she has written three books, two of which touch on her upbringing.

The couple has done two episodes of the Unplanned Podcast, which have been enlightening. Jinger opened up about her relationship with her mom, Michelle Duggar. She praised her heavily and seemingly believes that she and Jim Bob Duggar did the best they could, shifting the blame to Bill Gothard’s teachings.

Jinger does live a fancier lifestyle than her siblings, often wearing expensive clothing or making purchases that could be seen as extravagant after how she grew up. The “buy used and save the difference” motto has gone by the wayside, especially since she moved to Los Angeles.

It will be interesting to see what happens when Jinger becomes a mom of three and how she will juggle everything with a brand-new baby in the mix. We suspect she will do just fine.

Baby watch will begin in a few weeks as followers await the arrival of the first baby boy, Vuolo.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.