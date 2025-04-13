Jinger Duggar confuses followers with this risky move

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo had their first date night after welcoming Finnegan two weeks ago.

The Counting On couple brought their baby boy along while they shopped, ate sushi, and even enjoyed ice cream.

She shared her getting-ready process, choosing a dress and some well-loved shoes to ensure comfort.

Jinger has always been the fashionista in the family, known for her jean-wearing, shoulder-showing outfits that break all the Duggar dress code rules.

After adjusting to the new routine with a newborn in the house again, Jinger decided to dress up for the date she and her husband were going on.

However, she made one move that had followers scratching their heads.

Jinger Duggar’s scissor move has followers confused

In the video Jinger Duggar shared, she used scissors to part her hair as she got ready for her date.

Immediately, followers lit up the comment section, calling out the risky move, and some wondered why the Counting On star didn’t use a comb.

One wrote, “Careful with the scissor part! I used to do that in high school til I accidentally cut a bunch of my hair and had a mini Mohawk 😅.”

Another noted that all they could remember was the scissors.

Jinger’s fans caution the Counting On star. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Another commented, “JINGER! The scissors hair parting! Hahah I am shook! And relieved 😅 I need a minute though. 😮‍💨.”

Josie Balka (one of the Bates daughters) chimed in, posting, “Not the scissors HAHAHA 💀🤣🤣🤣.”

Jinger’s followers were worried about her use of scissors. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Will Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo welcome more children?

It’s been two weeks since Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo welcomed their third child.

They have been upfront about not having a big family like her parents. Jeremy is one of three, so the couple may stop after Finnegan.

Jinger spoke recently about having a bad postpartum experience after welcoming Evangeline in 2020. She wasn’t herself, and it was taking a toll on her. That is part of the reason there is such an age gap between Evangeline and Finnegan.

The couple is working on getting their new routine down after moving from a family of four to a family of five. Having a newborn around again will be an adjustment, especially after Michelle Duggar returns to Arkansas… if she hasn’t already.

It will be interesting to see where the couples fall regarding children in the future, especially if postpartum is hard.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.