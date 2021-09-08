Jimmie Allen on DWTS: Who he is and where you can find him on Instagram

Jimmie Allen will be on Dancing with the Stars Season 30. Pic credit: Admedia/@ImageCollect

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 announced their new celebrity dancers on Wednesday morning on Good Morning America.

Jimmie Allen was one of the new cast members of the reality competition series.

Here is everything you need to know about Jimmie Allen this season on DWTS.

Who is Jimmie Allen on Dancing with the Stars Season 30?

One of the new dancers is Jimmie Allen.

Jimmie Allen is a country singer and songwriter who began his musical career in 2017.

Allen is a reality TV veteran, as that is how he tried to get his foot in the door.

Living in poverty in Nashville out of his car, he auditioned for America’s Got Talent but didn’t make the cut to the live show. He also was on American Idol Season 10, but he didn’t make it to the voting rounds.

However, his appearance on American Idol is what launched his professional music career. He became friends with a fellow Season 10 competitor on Scotty McCreery, that year’s winner.

McCreery brought Allen along with him on a tour to help promote Allen’s debut album, Mercury Lane.

The album was a success, hitting 128th on the U.S. charts and 11th on the U.S. country music charts. It also included two platinum singles in Best Shot and Make Me Want To, both of which hit the top spot on the U.S. Country Airplay charts. They also broke the Top 50 on the main Billboard charts.

Allen released an EP titled Bettie James in 2020.

In 2021, Jimmie Allen achieved a milestone when he became the first black solo performer to ever win the New Male Artist of the Year at the American Country Music Awards. He performed a duet at that awards show with Brad Paisley.

How can you follow Jimmie Allen on Instagram?

You can follow Jimmie Allen on Instagram at @jimmieallen.

He immediately got excited about his announcement and took to Instagram, posting a pic of him with Iman Shumpert and Matt James.

“Looking forward to this season of @dancingabc it’s gonna be fun,” Allen wrote. “Im nervous as heck but we ready.”

His account is a mix of him performing and him out having fun.

Jimmie Allen has over 269,000 Instagram followers. That number will surely help as the votes start to come in after he begins his journey on Dancing with the Stars Season 30.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.