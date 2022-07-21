Jim Edmonds blasts Meghan King for using son for clout, says she got his diagnosis wrong

Jim Edmonds is accusing ex Meghan King of lying about their son having cerebral palsy. Pic credit: @meghanking/Instagram

Meghan King became famous for starring on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but she stays relevant on social media by using Instagram to detail her life as a single mom.

She also talks about being the mom of a child with extra needs – her son, Hart, has cerebral palsy. Meghan works tirelessly to give all of her children the support they need, but having a child with a motor disability requires extra work.

To make matters worse, she and her ex-husband, former MLB player Jim Edmonds, struggle to co-parent their three children, Aspen, 4, and twins Hayes and Hart, 2.

Meghan recently revealed that she and Jim only communicate through a court-ordered app called Our Family Wizard. “We have [a worse] relationship than we did when we split up,” Meghan admitted. “It’s horrible. It’s so detrimental for the kids [and] for us as individuals. It sucks.”

Now, Jim is slinging mud at his ex by claiming she is using Hart’s condition for “clout,” and that she is wrong about the diagnosis, saying Hart doesn’t even have cerebral palsy.

Through his rep, Jim tells the public that Meghan needs to respect the privacy of their children, and to stop exploiting Hart’s issues to get attention.

RHOC: Jim Edmonds claims ex Meghan King is lying about their son’s condition

Jim is apparently upset that Meghan recently used Instagram to seek help potty-training Hart, because Hart is having trouble learning new skills due to his cerebral palsy.

Jim claims Hart does not have cerebral palsy, as Meghan says, but was actually diagnosed with a different medical condition known as periventricular leukomalacia, or PVL, which is a softening of the white brain tissue near the ventricles.

Through his rep again, Jim expressed that he wants Meghan to think about the kids’ privacy, and especially to stop speaking about Hart’s challenges publicly as a way to get attention for herself.

Meghan announced on her blog in July 2019 that Hart was officially diagnosed with PVL – this is where Jim and Meghan agree. More than a year later, she revealed Hart did have hypotonic cerebral palsy, as she suspected, and at that time, Jim said he knew nothing about it.

Can Meghan and Jim ever get on the same page for their children?

Although Meghan has primary physical custody, she is eager to work in cooperation with Jim to assist with all three children, especially Hart. As it stands today, Meghan says that the two have not communicated since July 2021.

Jim is now engaged to Kortnie O’Connor, and Meghan has expressed a desire to have an amicable relationship with Kortnie for the sake of her children.

The couple split after rumors of Jim’s repeated infidelity and eventually divorced in 2021. The breakup was messy and was legally long and drawn-out, and it appears that no end is in sight for the family.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.