Jim Bellino hopes ex-wife Alexis Bellino ‘protects her assets’ if she marries John Janssen

Jim Bellino is speaking out about ex-wife Alexis Bellino’s whirlwind relationship with John Janssen for the first time.

Alexis returned to The Real Housewives of Orange County this season and has been vocal about her relationship with “Johnny J.”

It has been the topic of much drama because John was previously on the show as Shannon Beador’s boyfriend.

As a result, Alexis faced an uphill battle this season because viewers have questioned her motives for returning to the show.

Jim, who was married to Alexis for 13 years, is now speaking out about Alexis’ return and his concerns about John.

Jim aired his unfiltered thoughts on The Sarah Fraser Show podcast earlier this month.

Firstly, he opened up about watching Alexis and John on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode and pointed out that Andy Cohen asked Alexis if she would sign a prenup.

Jim Bellino questions John Janssen’s motives

“I think that was the wrong question. I think Andy should’ve asked if John would sign the prenup,” the 62-year-old said.

He characterized John as “very secretive” and admitted he was curious about John’s career.

“In all honesty, if it was very vague what I did, I would want to share that,” Jim declared.

Ultimately, Jim worries about Alexis and hopes that “she protects her assets.”

“I hope she makes him sign a prenup. I really do,” he concluded.

Alexis had a slew of backlash since her return to the Bravo reality series.

She’s been aligned with Tamra Judge, and the pair have joined forces to discredit everything Shannon says.

It’s been a lot, but the last few episodes haven’t had as much Alexis, and there are now questions about whether she’ll continue on the show for Season 19.

Jim wonders why Alexis didn’t return full-time

A recent report indicated that producers want her to return, but the issue standing in her way is whether she and Shannon would film together.

In the past, these shows faltered when cast members refused to film with each other.

Either way, Alexis allegedly wants to return to redeem herself after falling out of favor with the fans.

Jim admitted that he hasn’t spoken to Alexis about her return to the show but believes she should have been a full-time cast member and get “paid substantially.”

He believes it “doesn’t make sense financially” for her not to “go all in” with the show.

Alexis is set to take center stage at the upcoming RHOC reunion, which will likely air on Bravo next month.

Her future beyond that is very much up in the air.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.