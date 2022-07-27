Jill Zarin says she needs plastic surgery after watching herself on RHUGT. Pic credit: Peacock

Jill Zarin may have surprised her casemates on season 2 of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip, but she got the biggest surprise watching herself back on the show.

Jill recently spoke to Page Six and said watching the show made her want to schedule an appointment with her plastic surgeon.

She was a part of the Ex-Wives Club edition with other Housewives that are not currently on their shows.

The former Real Housewives of New York star arrived at Dorinda’s Bluestone Manor one day late, wearing a shirt that read “SURPRISE.”

However, she didn’t receive the warm welcome she was expecting when she made her grand entrance.

Everyone was happy to see Jill, just not jumping up and down. They were a bit unphased and perplexed that she chose to do yet another surprise as she did many years ago on the Real Housewives of New York. And both times she didn’t get the reaction she was hoping for.

Jill says she needs a facelift after watching herself on RHUGT

Besides, the hiccups she may have had on the show, Jill says watching back, the first thing that jumped at her was her appearance.

In her interview with Page Six, she insisted, “I need a facelift. I do.”

She went on to say that although she may look great in person, she feels that it doesn’t translate as well on television.

The ever-frank Zarin further explained, “Not in person, but on TV. I know I need my eyes done. I may need some tweaking, but it’s OK. I own it.”

She hinted that some of the other Housewives don’t admit to having any work done.

Jill Zarin is happy with how she was portrayed on RHUGT

One of Jill’s goals on this trip was to set some things straight with Dorinda. She felt like the Make It Nice author, had not been very supportive of her after she got fired and even more so, after her husband’s passing.

Dorinda thought that Jill was jealous and wanted to be her friend to be on camera. She even said Jill asked for the cameras to come to her late husband’s funeral, something that Jill denied many times.

Zarin said she would think that since Dorinda is a widow, she would be the first one to be by her side. She said Dorinda is one of the few people that could really understand the pain she went through losing her Bobby.

The women eventually came to a resolution and made up. Jill is very happy about how she was portrayed on the show.

In the interview, she also said, “I forget everything. I don’t remember anything that I was mad at. Nobody said anything – even Dorinda– nobody said anything bad in their interviews that I remember, so nothing hurt me.”

She also shared that she had gotten into an argument with Dorinda privately, but that they are working on their friendship.

Jill also had some drama with her co-star Tamra Judge. Before Tamra’s official announcement that she would return to the Real Housewives of Orange County, Jill confirmed the news to the press.

Tamra commented, “Jill was the thirstiest b**tch she knew.” Some of the women at Bluestone Manor had echoed this sentiment before all of this went down.

On another note, both Vicki Gunvalson and Jill Zarin have said they are jealous that the cast of RHUGT gets to film in Thailand for season 3.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip Season 2 is now streaming on Peacock.